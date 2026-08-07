Malawi Lawyer 'Attacked' At Court After Land Compensation Hearing

Dramatic scenes erupted at the High Court in Blantyre this afternoon after Masauko White allegedly assaulted lawyer Wilson Sudi, who represents his opponent in a bitter, long-running land dispute.

The alleged attack unfolded shortly after the court had heard proceedings involving White and Dominic Chipangula, centred on compensation awarded to Chipangula following his victory over White in a landmark land case.

In 2024, the High Court ruled decisively in Chipangula's favour, ordering White to pay a staggering K95 million in compensation after finding that Chipangula's properties had been demolished when White began developing the disputed land.

Sources at the court registry briefed that the alleged assault took place immediately after the hearing of a final third-party order relating to that compensation payment.

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'Sudi was organising his files when White allegedly attacked him,' the source said. 'Court security officers rushed to the scene after hearing the commotion and escorted the lawyer to his vehicle.'

Speaking afterwards, a shaken Sudi confirmed he had been assaulted and revealed the extent of the incident.

'Yes, I have been beaten and my car damaged,' he said. 'Right now I am at the hospital receiving treatment but we have reported the matter to Chichiri Police Unit.'

However, White's lawyer, Comrade Mayuni, gave a starkly different account of events, confirming there had been commotion at the court but flatly disputing claims that Sudi was assaulted.

Mayuni made the extraordinary claim that he had pre-emptively warned court security that his own client posed a danger before proceedings even began.

'When we arrived at the court, I had already alerted the court security that my client was mentally unstable and was planning to attack,' Mayuni said. 'So, I asked the court security to escort Mr Sudi when leaving from the court premises.'

The alleged incident could have serious legal ramifications, with Section 113 of the Penal Code criminalising acts that cause obstruction or disturbance in judicial proceedings, including conduct that interferes with the proper administration of justice.

White, who unsuccessfully contested the Luncheza Municipality seat for the DPP in last September's general election, has not yet commented directly on the allegations against him.