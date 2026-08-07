Zimbabwe: ZDF, Mutapa Gold Deliver New Classroom Block to Ease Congestion At Rural Mt Darwin School

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), working with Mutapa Gold Resources (MGR), on Tuesday handed over a new classroom block at Mubvundudzi Primary School in Mt Darwin as part of this year's Community Assistance Week.

MGR financed the project, while the ZDF provided technical expertise through the Artillery Brigade. Community members contributed labour as well as locally available materials such as sand and water.

Before the completion of the project, Mubvundudzi Primary School in Mt Darwin was grappling with inadequate classroom space, restricting the number of pupils it could accommodate and leaving some children with no option but to walk long distances to attend neighbouring schools.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, CDF General Emmanuel Matatu said the project was launched in September 2024 after authorities identified a critical shortage of learning space at the school.

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He said the school previously accommodated only about 220 pupils, forcing many children from surrounding villages to travel nearly 10 kilometres to the nearest alternative school.

"The new classroom block will increase the school's enrollment capacity to over 400 learners, effectively doubling its current capacity while providing a conducive learning environment," Matatu said.

He said the initiative reflected the shared commitment of the military, private sector and local communities to improving education and advancing national development, complementing government efforts to achieve universal access to education under the Vision 2030.

MGR Chief Executive Officer Patrick Shayawabaya said the project would improve access to quality education and create a better learning environment for pupils.

"The classroom will improve attendance, create a safer and more conducive learning environment and renew excitement for education among our young people," he said.

Shayawabaya said the project also included the electrification of the school, which would extend study hours, improve lesson preparation, support digital learning and strengthen school administration.

He also announced a donation of 10 computers and reading materials to complement the new facilities.

"Our partnership with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces demonstrates the value of cooperation. Together we have delivered facilities that will improve education and community development," Shayawabaya said.