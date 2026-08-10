Malawi: Ex-Mayor Chalamanda Warns Malawi Is 'Breaking Rules With Impunity'

Former Blantyre City Mayor Noel Chalamanda has delivered a blistering warning about Malawi's "dangerous habit" of ignoring its own laws, accusing authorities of allowing chaos to spread across the country's prime land while regulations gather dust.

Appearing on Times Exclusive on Times Television, Chalamanda said Malawi is now trapped in a cycle where illegal construction flourishes, development plans are openly defied, and enforcement officers look the other way as buildings mushroom in places they simply shouldn't be.

He painted a grim picture of cities being reshaped not by planning experts but by rule-breakers, political interference and sheer negligence.

Prime land, he said, is being swallowed by poorly built structures that violate zoning rules, safety standards and long-established development plans -- all while authorities "pretend not to see."

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Chalamanda didn't hold back. He said the country has reached a point where laws are treated as optional, and those tasked with enforcing them have become spectators.

Regulations exist, he stressed, but implementation is so weak and inconsistent that the credibility of the entire system is now in question.

He pointed to cases where buildings have sprung up on land reserved for public use, where commercial structures have been erected without permits, and where construction has continued even after warnings from planning officials.

The message, he said, is clear: "If you break the rules, nothing happens."

But Chalamanda saved some of his strongest criticism for government's handling of underperforming officers.

Instead of taking decisive action, he said, authorities simply transfer those who fail to do their jobs -- a practice he described as both "lazy" and "dangerous."

According to Chalamanda, these transfers have become a convenient way of shifting problems rather than solving them.

Officers who neglect their duties are quietly moved to new posts, where the same behaviour continues unchecked.

"It's a merry-go-round of failure," he warned, arguing that the approach destroys public trust and undermines the professionalism needed to enforce development laws.

His comments come at a time when Malawi's cities are under immense pressure from rapid population growth, rising demand for housing and commercial space, and intensifying competition for land.

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Without strong enforcement, Chalamanda warned, urban centres risk becoming more chaotic, less safe and far harder to manage.

The long-term consequences -- from environmental damage to weakened investor confidence -- could be severe.

Civil society groups have repeatedly raised alarms about illegal land allocations, unregulated construction and politically driven planning decisions.

Urban planners say Malawi is building itself into a future crisis that will be expensive and difficult to fix.

Chalamanda's intervention adds weight to a growing national debate about governance and accountability.

While he avoided naming specific officials or institutions, his message was unmistakable: Malawi must confront the widening gulf between its laws and its actions.

Development plans only matter if they are respected; regulations only work if they are enforced; and public officers only serve the public if they are held to account.

His remarks serve as a stark reminder that governance failures are not abstract -- they shape the skyline, the safety of neighbourhoods and the confidence citizens place in the institutions meant to protect them.