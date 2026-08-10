Mozambique Urged to Continue Investing in Water Revolving Fund

Maputo, 10 (AIM) - Augusto Chipenembe, chairperson of Mozambique's public water company (AdeM), believes that the country must continue betting on the Water Revolving Fund because it enables low-income households to make connections by paying the associated costs in installments.

According to Chipenembe, who was speaking at a seminar on "Expansion Strategy for the Water House Connection Revolving Fund", the country's Water Revolving Fund is one of the most significant social inclusion initiatives in the water supply sub-sector.

"This mechanism removes one of the main economic barriers to accessing the service, and the new strategy represents a decisive step toward its consolidation. The new strategy establishes a harmonized institutional model, clearly defines the responsibilities of the various stakeholders, standardized procedures, and outlines a phased implementation aligned with the country's new institutional framework for water supply", he said.

For his turn, Eduardo Jossefa, National Director of Water Supply and Sanitation, said the strategy marks the transition from a successful pilot experience to a model ready for national-scale expansion.

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"The success of this new phase depends on the institutions' ability to implement the mechanism with rigor, transparency, and a strong sense of responsibility. The Revolving Fund represents an innovative financing model, allowing for the maximization of the impact of available resources through the continuous reinvestment of recovered funds", he explained.

"This Fund multiplies progressively, reduces the need for new financial injections and enables an increasing number of families to gain access to piped water", he added.

The seminar was also attended by representatives from Water and Sanitation Companies (SAAS), UNICEF, the Embassy of Netherlands, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and other sector partner institutions.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the results achieved since the Revolving Fund's inception, analyzed the main constraints on its expansion, and discussed measures to strengthen the mechanism's financial sustainability, improve operational efficiency, and increase the number of beneficiary families.

Among the meeting's key conclusions, it was concluded that it is needed to strengthen coordination among sector institutions, ensure rigorous management of the Fund, and guarantee the timely replenishment of financial resources, so as to ensure the initiative's continuity and expansion into new areas of intervention.