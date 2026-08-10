Mozambique: Terrorists Demand Ransom After Kidnapping Loggers in Quissanga

10 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo, 10 (AIM) - A group of islamist terrorists raided over the last week Namaluco village, in Bilibiza Administrative Post, Quissanga district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, forcing the loggers to halt operations.

According to sources, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique", the terrorist were returning from Mucojo administrative post, Macomia district.

Following the encounter with terrorists, the loggers were stripped of their belongings and work equipment and forced to contact their employer, allegedly a Chinese national, to pay a ransom.

Sources explained that the victims remained with the terrorists for several hours, but the alleged employer refused to yield to the terrorists' demands, despite threats to kill the workers.

"When the ransom was not paid, the terrorists burned some of the work equipment, including a tractor, and forced the loggers to leave the area", a source said.

According to Sidónio José, Quissanga Administrator, interviewed by Zumbo FM, Namaluco village was recently used by terrorists for their movements to Mucojo.

Local residents call on the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) to do everything possible to eliminate terrorism.

Read the original article on AIM.

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