Mozambique: Reconstruction of Flood-Affected Areas Must Be On Top

Maputo, 10 (AIM) - Mozambican President Daniel Chapo calls on the new governor of the southern province of Gaza, Alfeu Cuna, to put the reconstruction of flood-affected areas on top of his administration in order to revitalize the province's economic development.

Cuna was appointed the new governor of Gaza in replacement of Margarida Mapandzene, who decided to resign from the position last July. Some voices believe that Mapandzene decided to step down as a result of cases of misappropriation of donations intended for the victims of the floods that hit Gaza province earlier this year.

According to the President, speaking at the ceremony in which he swore into office Cuna as governor of Gaza, after being severely affected by the negative impact of the floods earlier this year, the province asks for reconstruction of its infrastructures.

"Accelerate the reconstruction of social and economic infrastructure destroyed by the floods, certainly with our support at the central level. The new governor must also find local solutions capable of mitigating the impact of future floods and anticipating the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which is expected to affect the south of the country once again", he said.

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"You need to visit the province, the districts, administrative posts, localities, and villages, and talk to the people", he added.

The President believes that relationships with all sectors are crucial and "it is necessary to be open to dialogue in order to avoid institutional conflicts and interpersonal friction."

He also advocated for participatory governance, involving local authorities, community leaders, religious organizations, women, youth, the private sector, and civil society in seeking solutions to the province's challenges.

The governor was also challenged to increase agricultural production, diversifying crops, boosting the livestock sector, strengthening the manufacturing industry, promoting tourism, and ensuring the sustainable management of water resources.

"We want to see the development of Gaza keep pace with the dynamism of a young man like him. Provincial governor now assumes expanded powers in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, public works, tourism, industry, employment, and human resources management", he said.