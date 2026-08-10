Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says TPLF Trapped in Outdated Political Ideas, Serving External Strategic Interests

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said TPLF is pursuing an outdated political ideology and leadership approach that is incompatible with Ethiopia's current political realities.

Recently, the defunct TPLF has openly violated the Pretoria Peace Agreement and has been preparing for a renewed conflict.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Prime Minister Abiy described the TPLF as a political force attempting to destabilize Ethiopia through obsolete strategies and alliances that, he said, serve external actors with longstanding strategic interests in weakening the country.

The Prime Minister said the TPLF remains trapped in the political thinking and methods that shaped its rise to power in the early 1990s, despite having governed Ethiopia for 27 years before leaving office.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He reveled that the group continues to portray itself as a liberation movement while pursuing narrow organizational interests rather than the broader interests of the people of Tigray.

PM Abiy further explained that the TPLF seeks to use armed groups operating in other parts of Ethiopia as instruments to advance its objectives, rather than engaging them as equal political partners.

He said this reflects a broader strategy aimed at weakening the Ethiopian state and creating conditions for instability.

The Prime Minister also notes that the TPLF is acting as a proxy for external interests, arguing that its current political and military posture aligns with efforts to undermine Ethiopia's sovereignty and strategic position.

However, he underlined that the political formula through which the TPLF assumed power decades ago excluded broad sections of Ethiopia's population.

Meanwhile, this has already become outdated and cannot be replicated under today's political conditions, the Prime Minister said.

Ethiopia's political awareness, public participation, and democratic engagement have changed fundamentally, he stated, making the strategies of previous decades obsolete.

The Premier said Ethiopia has undergone significant political reforms that have expanded democratic space and opened opportunities for peaceful political competition.

He noted that following the reform process, many political prisoners were released, although he indicated that some later engaged in violent activities.

He also highlighted that political parties representing diverse ideological positions are participating in government institutions and that a National Dialogue process is underway to ensure broader public participation and seek long-term political solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Prime Minister said many armed fighters are returning to civilian life after accepting the government's peace initiative, and he reaffirmed that the government remains committed to dialogue.

"The door to peace remains open," PM Abiy said, reiterating that any group willing to pursue peaceful political engagement and dialogue would be welcomed.