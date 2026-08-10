Mozambique: Number of Mozambicans Hired Abroad Reaches Over 11,000

Maputo, 09 (AIM) - The Mozambican government has revealed that the number of nationals hired abroad reached 11,716, surpassing the number of hires within the country during the first six months of 2026.

According to Paulo Beirão, Permanent Secretary at the Labour Ministry, speaking during the 11th National Meeting on Migrant Labour, held in Chidenguele, southern province of Gaza, during the first six months of this year,11,150 job seekers were registered in the national labour market.

"We recorded the placement of 11,716 Mozambican workers abroad. 2,077 in Portugal, 9,918 in South Africa, and 13 in the United Arab Emirates and other destinations", Beirão said.

He explained that in the same period of 2025, 8,851 workers were placed abroad, representing a 32 percent increase. The trend reverses the 2025 pattern, when domestic hiring surpassed overseas recruitment

According to Beirão, on the domestic front, 11,150 job seekers were registered between January and June, compared to 10,336 in the same period of 2025, an increase of 7.9 percent.

"The growth in overseas recruitment reflects the role of labour migration in absorbing the country's growing young workforce amid limited employment opportunities locally", he said.