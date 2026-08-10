Somalia: Somaliland Ports Authority Leads Swift Response to Contain Small Fishing Boat Fire

Berbera, Somaliland — The Somaliland Ports Authority led a swift, coordinated emergency response to contain a fire involving a small fishing boat some distance away from Berbera Port, preventing the blaze from spreading and leaving no casualties, officials said.

Somaliland Ports Authority Manager Ali Dirie Ahmed said the boat, identified as Marwaan B, had been moored alongside an old scrap vessel known as Anisteesiyo, where the fire originated.

"Thankfully, apart from the small boat that was damaged by the fire, there were no casualties," Dirie said.

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Dirie stressed that the incident occurred some distance away from Berbera Port and its main operational facilities, in an area that had previously been used for docking.

The Somaliland Ports Authority, working alongside the Somaliland Coast Guard, Fire Brigade, Berbera local authorities and other security and emergency services, mobilised personnel to contain the blaze and prevent further damage.

Officials said the rapid intervention was crucial in preventing the fire from spreading to nearby boats and areas. The affected fishing boat was towed away from its original position and moved into open waters, allowing emergency teams to safely contain and extinguish the fire.

Dirie praised the emergency teams for their swift intervention and successful efforts to bring the situation under control.

He also urged fishermen and operators of small fishing boats to exercise greater caution during the summer months, when strong winds can increase the risk of fires spreading.

"I urge operators of small fishing boats to exercise extreme caution, especially during the summer season when strong winds are prevalent," Dirie said.

Berbera Mayor Mohamed Dable said emergency teams acted quickly to isolate the burning boat and prevent the fire from spreading.

"Fortunately, a major response was mounted, and the boat was successfully towed away from the area to contain the fire and prevent further damage," Dable said.

Sahil Regional Deputy Governor Mahmoud Hindi also commended the emergency operation, confirming that the blaze had been fully extinguished.

"Thankfully, the fire was successfully contained, the boat was towed away from the area, and the fire was extinguished. The operation was concluded safely," Hindi said.

Officials said the incident caused no loss of life and the situation had returned to normal following the successful emergency response.

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(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)