Tanzania Moves to Transport Larger Cargo By Rail in a Move to Reduce Transportation Costs

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has stepped up efforts to ensure that a larger share of cargo handled through Tanzania ports is transported by rail, in a move aimed at improving efficiency and reducing transportation costs.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Prof Godius Kahyarara, said the initiative would enable traders and farmers to access faster, more efficient and affordable transport services.

Prof Kahyarara made the remarks while concluding his tour of exhibition stalls operated by the Ministry of Transport and its institutions participating in the 2026 Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition at John Malecela Grounds in Dodoma.

He said the government, through the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), was continuing to strengthen the integration of port and railway services to ensure cargo arriving at the ports was transported swiftly and at lower cost to various destinations in the country and neighbouring states.

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"The government is determined to ensure that a larger share of cargo passing through our ports is transported by rail. This will improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for businesses and other users of the transport system," Prof Kahyarara said.

On marine transport, Prof Kahyarara said the government was also improving transport infrastructure along the Western Corridor, particularly in Kigoma, through the construction of new port facilities, commissioning of new cargo vessels and major rehabilitation of MV Liemba.

He said MV Liemba had entered the testing phase ahead of resuming operations, a development expected to improve marine transport services along Lake Tanganyika.

The measures, he said, were part of broader government efforts to strengthen the country's transport network and enhance Tanzania's position as a regional transport and trade hub in East and Central Africa.

Prof Kahyarara said improved integration of ports, railways and marine transport would enhance the movement of goods while supporting trade, agriculture and economic activities across Tanzania and neighbouring countries.