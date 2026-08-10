Angola: Bus Rollover in Cabo Ledo Leaves 30 Injured

Luanda — At least 30 people were injured this Sunday morning when a Real Express bus overturned in Cabo Ledo, Angola's northern province of Icolo e Bengo.

The bus was traveling the Benguela-Luanda route, and the cause of the accident remains unknown.

Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta told the press that authorities received the alert around 5:40 AM and immediately mobilized emergency resources to the scene.

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She reported that the three critically injured individuals had already been evacuated to Luanda and are receiving medical treatment at the Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital Complex.

The minister stated that, given the severity of the incident, the Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital has reinforced its medical and surgical teams with support from professionals from Prenda and Josina Machel hospitals.

"The operating rooms are ready, the hematology department is operational, and the patients are being evaluated," she added.

The Health Minister assured that the patients are receiving medical care and that further information will be provided once the triage and clinical assessment processes are complete.

So far, she said, there are no confirmed fatalities.

She emphasized that authorities are focusing their efforts on the rescue, evacuation, and treatment of the injured, prioritizing the most severe cases.

The National Institute of Medical Emergencies (INEMA) was deployed for the operation, while the Ministry of National Defense provided air assets to support the rescue and evacuation of the victims.

Two helicopters are transporting the victims from Cabo Ledo to Luanda.

According to Minister Sílvia Lutucuta, a larger aircraft was also mobilized to evacuate the remaining injured passengers.

It was reported that a team from the Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital Complex, experienced in air rescue operations, was deployed to Cabo Ledo to assist in the triage and stabilization of the accident victims.

Medical teams from the National Air Force (FAN) are also participating in the relief operation.

The accident occurred six days after another road tragedy in the municipality of Gangula, Cuanza-Sul province, which resulted in 22 deaths and 12 injuries.

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That incident involved a bus operated by the transport company Macon and a three-wheeled motorcycle carrying fuel. VX/FMA/ART/DOJ