Angolan President Authorizes $73 Million Investment in the Okavango Tourism Hub

8 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government will invest seventy-three million dollars in the construction of integrated infrastructure at the Okavango Tourism Development Hub, in accordance with Presidential Order 270/26 of August 5.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the project entails conducting technical studies and preparing the corresponding detailed designs, as well as implementing primary utility networks for power, water supply, sanitation, and telecommunications.

It also includes the construction of key and secondary road infrastructure, drainage systems, pedestrian walkways, viewpoints, areas for tourist enjoyment, and other infrastructure supporting tourism activities.

The ministry states that this investment represents a commitment to the sustainable development of the tourism sector and reinforces the Executive's dedication to diversifying the national economy, creating jobs, and leveraging local potential.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Classified as an Area of Tourism Interest and Potential (AIPT) of national strategic importance, the Okavango region is one of Angola's most significant natural assets, offering unique conditions to establish the country as a competitive and sustainable tourism destination, the Ministry of Tourism highlights.

It notes that realizing this initiative will create the necessary conditions to attract private investment, develop hotel facilities, expand tourism offerings, and strengthen sector-related value chains, thereby driving economic growth and creating opportunities for local communities.

In the Presidential Order, the Head of the Executive reaffirms tourism's role as a primary driver of the country's economic and social development, directing the project's inclusion in the 2026 Public Investment Program (PIP) and tasking the Ministry of Tourism with overseeing and monitoring all procedures related to the project's execution. ACC/QCB/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.