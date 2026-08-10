Angolan President Authorizes $73 Million Investment in the Okavango Tourism Hub

Luanda — The Angolan government will invest seventy-three million dollars in the construction of integrated infrastructure at the Okavango Tourism Development Hub, in accordance with Presidential Order 270/26 of August 5.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the project entails conducting technical studies and preparing the corresponding detailed designs, as well as implementing primary utility networks for power, water supply, sanitation, and telecommunications.

It also includes the construction of key and secondary road infrastructure, drainage systems, pedestrian walkways, viewpoints, areas for tourist enjoyment, and other infrastructure supporting tourism activities.

The ministry states that this investment represents a commitment to the sustainable development of the tourism sector and reinforces the Executive's dedication to diversifying the national economy, creating jobs, and leveraging local potential.

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Classified as an Area of Tourism Interest and Potential (AIPT) of national strategic importance, the Okavango region is one of Angola's most significant natural assets, offering unique conditions to establish the country as a competitive and sustainable tourism destination, the Ministry of Tourism highlights.

It notes that realizing this initiative will create the necessary conditions to attract private investment, develop hotel facilities, expand tourism offerings, and strengthen sector-related value chains, thereby driving economic growth and creating opportunities for local communities.

In the Presidential Order, the Head of the Executive reaffirms tourism's role as a primary driver of the country's economic and social development, directing the project's inclusion in the 2026 Public Investment Program (PIP) and tasking the Ministry of Tourism with overseeing and monitoring all procedures related to the project's execution. ACC/QCB/DOJ