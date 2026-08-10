Ethiopia: Conflicts, Geopolitical Rivalries and Economic Risks Shape a Turbulent World

August 9, 2026 (ENA)

The world experienced another turbulent week as armed conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, diplomatic maneuvering, economic pressures, climate stress and humanitarian emergencies continued to reinforce one another. From persistent wars and renewed security tensions to fragile ceasefire efforts and intensified diplomatic initiatives, governments and international organizations faced growing pressure to contain crises before they spread beyond their immediate theatres. At the same time, disruptions to energy supplies and maritime routes continued to expose the vulnerability of the global economy to geopolitical shocks, with uncertainty affecting oil prices, shipping costs, trade flows and inflationary pressures.

The week also highlighted the increasingly interconnected nature of global crises. Conflict and insecurity continued to drive displacement and humanitarian needs, while extreme weather events, wildfires, floods and prolonged climate pressures placed additional strain on communities already facing economic hardship. Food security remained a concern in several vulnerable regions as conflict, disrupted supply chains and climate related shocks threatened agricultural production and access to essential commodities. Meanwhile, migration pressures continued to rise as people sought safety and economic opportunities across borders, creating additional challenges for governments and humanitarian agencies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Beyond immediate crises, major powers continued to compete for strategic influence, particularly over energy resources, critical trade corridors, emerging technologies and military capabilities. Diplomatic engagement remained active as states sought to prevent escalation, negotiate settlements and protect their economic and security interests. Yet the persistence of competing geopolitical agendas demonstrated the limits of diplomacy when trust between major actors remains weak.

Taken together, the week's developments underscored a world facing multiple, interconnected risks rather than isolated crises. Conflict, economic uncertainty, climate emergencies and humanitarian pressures increasingly overlap, creating a fragile international environment in which a political or security shock in one region can rapidly produce consequences far beyond its borders.

Peace and Security

The confrontation involving Iran and the United States remained the week's most consequential international development. Sustained uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continued to threaten global energy and maritime shipping markets. By the end of the week, the dispute had increasingly shifted from the battlefield toward the question of who would control and regulate shipping through the strategic waterway.

Media reports indicated that Tehran said an agreement with Oman had been reached on parameters for a proposed shipping route through Hormuz, but Iranian officials subsequently stressed that the arrangement alone would not be sufficient to fully reopen the waterway.

Diplomatic efforts to forge a path toward negotiations proceeded alongside intensifying military and political pressure. Tehran maintained demands for specific guarantees before fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington faced growing urgency to decide whether military action or diplomacy offers a sustainable solution.

The prolonged disruption of Hormuz has already affected businesses, employment and migrant workers across the Gulf, demonstrating that the crisis is no longer simply an energy security problem. Some media outlets noted that disruption to shipping and economic activity has affected sectors ranging from events and tourism to employment and foreign currency earnings.

The ramifications of this standoff extend far beyond the region. As one of the world's premier energy corridors, prolonged disruption in the Strait could spike crude oil prices, drive up global freight tariffs, and reignite domestic inflationary pressures worldwide.

The Times of India reported that Brent crude rose above 83 USD per barrel on August 7 as uncertainty persisted over the reopening of Hormuz. Reuters similarly reported that Brent gained more than 1 USD on Friday amid uncertainty over the terms of a possible reopening agreement. The conflicting demands over shipping access, transit fees, sanctions and insurance restrictions mean that even a diplomatic agreement may not immediately restore normal commercial traffic.

Simultaneously, the conflict in Gaza remained unresolved. Talks over a long-term framework continued, but major sticking points, including Hamas's disarmament, Israeli military withdrawals, and post war security arrangements, obstructed a durable settlement. Meanwhile, severe humanitarian distress across the territory remained a critical concern for the international community.

Geopolitics and Shifting Alliances

Beyond active conflicts, the week demonstrated a continuing transformation of the international security order as countries reassessed traditional alliances and sought new strategic partnerships.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan moved forward with a trilateral defence arrangement linking major powers from the Middle East and South Asia. Ankara subsequently stressed that the agreement was not directed against Iran, reflecting the delicate balance being pursued by countries seeking stronger security cooperation without necessarily becoming parties to another regional confrontation.

The Indo Pacific remained another major arena of strategic competition. Pacific island governments faced growing pressure to balance relations with China, the United States, Australia and New Zealand while protecting their own sovereignty and development interests.

The dispute surrounding China's recent ballistic missile test exposed divisions within the Pacific Islands Forum. Some governments expressed concern about the strategic implications of the test, while Beijing maintained that the launch was part of routine military activity and sought to reassure Pacific partners.

China simultaneously intensified diplomatic engagement with Pacific Island states. Beijing presented its cooperation as supportive of national sovereignty and development choices and sought to distinguish its approach from what it describes as conditional or bloc-based diplomacy.

The episode illustrates that strategic competition in the Pacific is increasingly being pursued through diplomacy, development assistance and political influence as well as military capabilities.

The broader contest between major powers is therefore no longer confined to traditional military alliances. Energy access, infrastructure, maritime routes, trade, technology, development financing and diplomatic influence have all become instruments of geopolitical competition.

Economic Risks and Global Trade

Economic vulnerability emerged as one of the clearest themes of the week. The disruption around Hormuz demonstrated how quickly a security crisis can become a global economic problem.

Higher oil prices can increase transportation and production costs, while prolonged shipping disruption can raise freight rates and insurance premiums. For countries heavily dependent on imported energy, the consequences can include higher inflation, pressure on currencies and greater strain on household incomes.

India has particular exposure because of its energy imports, extensive commercial links with the Gulf and large overseas workforce in the region. The Hormuz crisis therefore represents not only a foreign policy challenge for New Delhi but also a direct economic and human security concern.

China, meanwhile, has continued to emphasize the broader consequences of geopolitical fragmentation for global production, maritime commerce and employment. Prolonged confrontation threatens the economic interdependence on which international trade has been built.

The same vulnerabilities are visible in Europe, where disruptions to the Black Sea have affected agricultural and energy exports, and in the Red Sea, where insecurity has forced vessels to reconsider traditional routes.

Canada offered a contrasting economic signal during the week, reporting stronger than expected labour conditions in July, with unemployment falling to a two year low despite continuing trade tensions and the effects of US tariffs.

Taken together, these developments suggest that geopolitical fragmentation is becoming a structural economic risk rather than simply a temporary source of market volatility.

Humanitarian and Public Health Emergencies

Humanitarian concerns remained closely linked to armed conflict and economic instability during the week.

The Democratic Republic of Congo continued confronting a serious Ebola outbreak, with the epidemic concentrated particularly in Ituri and North Kivu. The outbreak has placed additional pressure on health authorities operating in areas already affected by insecurity, displacement and limited infrastructure.

Available epidemiological figures demonstrate the scale of the crisis. By late July, thousands of cases and more than a thousand deaths had been recorded, underscoring the continuing strain on health authorities and humanitarian agencies.

The outbreak illustrates the difficulty of managing major health emergencies in areas already affected by insecurity and displacement. Public health responses must operate alongside humanitarian operations and conflict management, making containment considerably more difficult.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also marked World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, drawing attention to the need to strengthen support for mothers and infants. The observance provided a reminder that global health priorities continue even as governments concentrate on wars, security crises and economic shocks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Climate and Environmental Pressures

Climate related disruption added another layer of vulnerability to the international picture.

Europe experienced severe heat and drought conditions, with unusually low water levels along the Danube exposing historical wartime shipwrecks. Beyond the striking historical discovery, the falling water levels highlighted the vulnerability of inland waterways that support trade, transport and industrial activity.

Extreme weather increasingly threatens infrastructure and supply chains at a time when geopolitical tensions are already putting pressure on global commodity flows. Drought can affect agricultural production and river transport, while extreme heat can strain electricity systems and damage infrastructure.

The combination of climate stress and geopolitical instability is particularly significant because both can produce food price increases, migration pressures and competition over resources.

Conclusion

Taken together, the week's developments reveal a world in which conflicts, economic shocks, geopolitical rivalry, climate pressures and humanitarian emergencies are increasingly interconnected.

The Strait of Hormuz is not simply an Iranian American security dispute. Its disruption can affect oil prices, shipping costs, inflation and employment thousands of kilometres away. The war in Ukraine is not confined to Eastern Europe, as attacks on Black Sea infrastructure affect agricultural and energy exports.

The week's developments offered another warning that military confrontation can rapidly become an economic crisis, while economic insecurity can deepen humanitarian pressures and political instability.

The world remains deeply divided over security, sovereignty and the future international order. Yet the interconnected nature of today's crises also makes cooperation more necessary. Preventing escalation, protecting global trade routes, maintaining humanitarian access and strengthening multilateral diplomacy will remain essential to containing the risks of an increasingly volatile international system.

NB: This weekly review draws on reporting and analysis from major international and regional media outlets, including Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, ABC, The Times of India, China Daily, Global Times, and South China Morning Post.