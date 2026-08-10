Ethiopia Expands Skills Training to Meet Domestic and Global Job Market Demands - Minister Muferihat

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is strengthening its technical and vocational education system to produce a competitive workforce capable of meeting the demands of both domestic and international labor markets, Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil said.

The minister made the remarks today during a graduation ceremony at the FDRE Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI).

The minister said the technical and vocational education sector plays an indispensable role in advancing Ethiopia's comprehensive development.

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She further noted reforms implemented in recent years have strengthened the sector, particularly in research, education, technology transfer and the development of skill parks.

The sector's capacity to develop problem solving technologies and equip trainees with skills aligned with labor market demands would enable it to make a greater contribution to the country's development.

She added that additional skill parks and training infrastructure are being developed to help produce graduates who can compete in international labor markets.

Addressing the graduates, Muferihat urged them to move beyond seeking employment and focus on creating jobs, emphasizing perseverance, discipline, hard work and patriotism as essential qualities for success.

TVTI Director General Biruk Kedir on his part said the institute graduated 1,898 students in various professional programs.

He said the institute has introduced new regular and short-term training programs as part of efforts to improve the quality and relevance of technical and vocational education.

Biruk also noted the institute is working to establish joint programs with international institutions, with a focus on practical training, skills development, knowledge transfer, technology incubation and vocational education from an early stage.

The institute is also providing training in collaboration with the private sector, including in the fashion industry and other fields, he added.

Among the graduates, Asnakech Wondimu said she is determined to create her own employment opportunities rather than rely solely on government jobs.

Bizuye Zinabu, a top honors graduate, also said her studies provided extensive practical knowledge in addition to theoretical training and that she plans to serve the country through her profession.

Rebika Engel, a graduate from South Sudan, expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian government for providing her with a scholarship.

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She said her experience in Ethiopia offered opportunities beyond academic studies, allowing her to learn about the country's diverse cultures and traditions.