Angola: Five Cabo Ledo Crash Victims in Critical Condition

Luanda — Five of the 30 people injured in the road accident that occurred in Cabo Ledo, Icolo e Bengo Province, are in critical condition, some with fractures and lung contusions, Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta said on Sunday in Luanda.

The minister provided the update while presenting the latest clinical information on the victims of a Real Express bus that overturned in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Sílvia Lutucuta, there have so far been no fatalities among the passengers involved in the accident.

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Among the most serious cases, she said, are patients with fractures and lung contusions, one with a cervical spine fracture that is considered stable and does not require surgery, and another with a fractured clavicle.

The minister also said that a child is undergoing medical evaluation after suffering a nosebleed following the accident and is receiving additional tests to determine the extent of the injuries.

She added that one patient with a history of epilepsy experienced several seizures after the accident and remains hospitalized under medical supervision.

Sílvia Lutucuta said that most of the victims sustained bruises and abrasions, but all remain under medical observation in accordance with trauma protocols because of the risk of delayed complications.

"One of the most serious complications is internal bleeding, also known as delayed hemorrhage," she explained.

Of the patients hospitalized, 22 are adults and eight are children.

Sílvia Lutucuta said the next 24 to 48 hours will be critical to the victims' clinical recovery, as this is the period during which trauma-related complications, particularly internal bleeding, may develop.

The Cabo Ledo accident occurred six days after another road tragedy in the municipality of Gangula, Cuanza-Sul Province, which left 22 people dead and 12 injured.

That accident involved a bus operated by the transport company Macon and a three-wheeled motorcycle transporting fuel. VX/FMA/ART/DOJ