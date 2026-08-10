Zimbabwe: 'You Are Not My Heir', Music Legend Mapfumo Chides Makore and Bans Him From Performing His Music

TENSION is simmering between Chimurenga musicians Thomas Mapfumo and Kurai Makore, after the former prohibited the latter from performing his songs.

Makore, who is Mapfumo's nephew, is carving out a career in the genre. With a nascent discography, he has performed Mapfumo's songs in a move that has been viewed as an attempt to keep Chimurenga music afloat.

However, Mapfumo has moved swiftly with a cease-and-desist order, prohibiting Makore from performing his songs during live shows, which he argues is a violation of copyright laws.

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"This serves as the final and unequivocal notice that Mr Kurai Makore is not authorised - and has never been authorised - to perform, record, stream, or commercially exploit any musical works belonging to the catalogue of Thomas Mapfumo, which is exclusively owned and controlled by Chimurenga Music Company.

"Despite repeated, clear, and personal warnings from Thomas Mapfumo himself, who has on multiple occasions advised his nephew to forge his own original artistic path, Kurai Makore has remained defiant and contemptuous of these admonitions.

"His persistence in performing his uncle's copyrighted material without a licence is not a family dispute; it is a blatant and wilful legal violation that can no longer be tolerated," read the order.

Makore has been touted as the heir apparent to Chimurenga music, a genre that had fallen into relative obscurity since Mapfumo stopped performing and releasing projects regularly in Zimbabwe.

The order further dismissed the claims of Makore being Mapfumo's successor in Chimurenga music.

"Certain mischievous media outlets have irresponsibly peddled the false claim that Kurai Makore was 'confirmed' as the heir to the Chimurenga music throne or legacy.

"This is a complete falsehood. Thomas Mapfumo has never designated any heir or successor to his musical legacy - by blood, by decree, or by any other means.

"In African culture and in the arts, it is the people - the fans, the nation, and history itself - who ultimately decide who carries the mantle of a legend. What was an invitation to open for Thomas Mapfumo in a couple of shows was spun into a 'handing down of a torch' to Kurai by some sections of the media.

"Mr Mapfumo never claimed to hold any torch that needed passing down to the next generation. Any artist is free to play whatever music they desire, but no one is authorised to play Thomas Mapfumo's music without copyright clearance. No individual, family member, or media house can manufacture, claim, or bestow such a title," read the order further.

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The latest order stands in sharp contrast to the claims made by Mapfumo in recent years, when he came close to anointing Makore and gave him his blessings at the start of his musical journey.

Mapfumo threatened legal axe on Makore should he continue to perfom some of the songs in his catalogue.

"Legal proceedings against Kurai Makore, his promoters, and all other complicit parties are now active. The legal consequences for continued violations are severe - including substantial financial penalties, injunctions, and criminal liability. Chimurenga Music Company will pursue these actions to the fullest extent of the law, without exception," read the order.