Zimbabwe: Four ZNA Soldiers Die in Harare-Mutare Road Accident

FOUR members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) have died, while three others were injured following a road traffic accident along the Harare-Mutare highway Friday.

The soldiers were travelling from Harare towards Mutare in a BAW military vehicle when the accident occurred at the 45-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Road. The four victims reportedly died at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Warrant Officer Class 1 Philimon Chamisa, Warrant Officer Class 2 Chindowa Lydia, Sergeant Mundicho Wellington Wonder and Lance Corporal Mupemhi Edmore.

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Three other ZNA members were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Two of the injured soldiers were admitted to Marondera District Hospital, while the third was transferred to 2 Referral Hospital at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, formerly known as KG6.

In a statement announcing the deaths, the ZNA expressed its condolences to the families, relatives, friends and colleagues of the four soldiers.

"The ZNA extends its deepest condolences to the families, relatives, friends and colleagues of the four members who lost their lives in this tragic accident. May their souls rest in eternal peace," the army said.

The military also wished the injured soldiers a swift and complete recovery.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.

The ZNA said details regarding the burial arrangements for the deceased will be announced in due course.