Somalia: Sudan Army Says It Repelled Major RSF Attack in West Darfur

Darfur — Sudanese army forces and allied armed groups have repelled a major attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Bir Sleiba in West Darfur, regional governor Minni Minnawi said.

Minnawi said the RSF attacked with two military units but was pushed back by government forces and their allies. He did not provide details on casualties.

The attack came weeks after Sudanese forces and allied armed movements announced they had retaken Bir Sleiba following fighting with the RSF in July. The strategic area lies north of Al Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, and controls routes leading into the city.

The fighting comes as violence continues to drive displacement across Darfur. The International Organization for Migration said about 6,650 people had fled 11 villages in Sirba district in West Darfur following deteriorating security and clashes.

Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and RSF since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, with Darfur remaining one of the main battlegrounds.

The IOM said nearly 8.69 million people were internally displaced across Sudan as of the end of June 2026, while more than 4.64 million people had returned to their areas of origin or come back from abroad.