South Africa: Gauteng Reports 29% Increase in Cervical Cancer Screenings

As the country commemorates the 70th anniversary of the historic 1956 Women's March, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is celebrating a 29% increase in cervical cancer screenings across the province.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Faith Mazibuko, said the progress demonstrates what can be achieved when women have access to health information and services.

"The women of 1956 understood that progress begins when women stand up and act. Seventy years later, we honour them by ensuring that women are empowered with information and access to services that can save their lives. Every woman who goes for screening is taking charge of her health, her future and the wellbeing of her family," she said on Sunday.

This is as the National Women's Day commemoration is being held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the provincial department, a total of 198 611 women were screened during the 2025/26 financial year, compared with 153 703 in 2024/25. This represents an increase of 44 908 women accessing a service that can detect changes in the cervix early, before they develop into cancer.

The department said the improvement is attributed to cervical cancer awareness drives implemented across all five districts from the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. The West Rand recorded the greatest improvement, while Ekurhuleni has been identified for further targeted intervention to increase screening uptake.

The increase is encouraging, but our work will continue until every eligible woman understands the importance of screening and can access the service," said Mazibuko

According to the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa's March 2024 report, cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in sub-Saharan Africa. The report further states that 18 of the 20 countries with the highest cervical cancer burden globally are in the African Region, which accounted for 23% of global cervical cancer deaths in 2022.

However, cervical cancer is largely preventable through Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and regular screening, and it can be cured when detected early and treated promptly.

HPV campaign

The increase in screening complements the department's single-dose HPV vaccination campaign currently underway across Gauteng. The campaign targets eligible Grade-5 girls aged nine years and older, protecting them against high-risk HPV types that cause most cervical cancer cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the 2025/26 implementation period, 72 249 Grade-5 girls were vaccinated at public schools, while a further 9 740 were vaccinated at independent schools.

During the current financial year (2026/27), the department will continue with awareness drives and train Ward-Based Primary Health Care Outreach Teams to provide education during household visits.

Under the department's screening programme, HIV-negative women are screened at the ages of 30 and 50, while women living with HIV are eligible for screening from the age of 20.

The department encouraged women not to wait for symptoms before going for screening, as early changes in the cervix may not cause noticeable symptoms. Women are also encouraged to seek medical attention if they experience abnormal vaginal bleeding, including bleeding after sex, between periods or after menopause; unusually heavy or prolonged periods; unusual vaginal discharge; pain during sex; or lower abdominal pain.

"This Women's Day, the department calls on women to make their health part of the continuing march towards equality and empowerment by going for cervical cancer screening and encouraging other women to do the same.

"Parents and caregivers are also urged to sign and promptly return HPV vaccination consent forms to schools so that eligible girls do not miss the opportunity to receive protection against cervical cancer," it said.