Nigeria: Niger Records 124 Diphtheria Cases, 17 Deaths - Commissioner

Mr Bagana said 103 patients had been treated and discharged, while 17 deaths were recorded in Bida, Suleja and Shiroro local government areas.

The Niger State Government has confirmed 17 deaths from diphtheria out of 124 cases recorded in three local government areas within the last seven months.

The Commissioner for Health, Murtala Bagana, disclosed this on Friday while presenting an overview of the state's health sector at the Second Quarter Press Parley organised by the state Ministry of Information and Orientation in Minna.

Mr Bagana said 103 patients had been treated and discharged, while 17 deaths were recorded in Bida, Suleja and Shiroro local government areas.

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He added that three new cases were recently identified, with one patient currently receiving treatment.

The commissioner said the government was strengthening disease surveillance, case management, immunisation and public awareness to contain the spread of diphtheria.

He urged parents and caregivers to ensure that children received all recommended vaccines, stressing that routine immunisation remained critical to preventing diphtheria, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

100 PHCs for completion

Mr Bagana also disclosed that the state government was targeting the completion and operationalisation of 100 out of the 274 Tier-Two Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) being upgraded across the state by the end of 2026.

He said the ongoing PHC upgrade was part of the government's efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and improve access to quality healthcare services, particularly in underserved communities.

According to him, the administration of Governor Mohammed Bago had continued to prioritise investment in the health sector through infrastructure development, partnerships with development partners and timely payment of counterpart funds.

The commissioner said the government was also providing several free healthcare interventions to reduce the financial burden of treatment on residents.

He said accident victims were entitled to free treatment within the first 24 hours of presentation at designated health facilities, while victims of snake bites would also receive free treatment within the same period.

He added that Caesarean Section operations were being provided free of charge at five designated centres across the state.

Vaccines, he said, were also available free of charge at all primary healthcare centres, urging parents and caregivers to ensure that their children received the recommended vaccines.

Mr Bagana said the Ministry of Health was working towards enforcing relevant provisions of the Child Rights Act and other applicable regulations to ensure that children had access to routine immunisation.

IBBU medical students' clinical training

On clinical training for medical students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Mr Bagana assured students and parents that arrangements were being made to provide clinical training facilities in Minna within the next six months to one year.

He explained that the arrangement became necessary following delays in the construction of the permanent IBBU University Teaching Hospital in Minna.

According to him, disagreements with the contractor handling the project affected its progress, but the issues had now been resolved.

"In view of that, we have lost some mileage, as there was some disagreement along the way. But finally, we are at the point where the contract would be re-awarded to another contractor who would take us to completion," he said.

Mr Bagana said the government would not wait for the completion of the permanent teaching hospital before commencing clinical training for subsequent batches of medical students.

He said the permanent facility was projected to be completed within 18 months to two years, while interim arrangements were being made to enable students to undertake their clinical training in Minna.

"We are not waiting for the teaching hospital to be completed before we start training our students. Since the timeline for the completion of the hospital is now between 18 months and two years, in the next six months to one year, we will have our facilities ready for them," he said.

The commissioner said Minna General Hospital was undergoing rehabilitation and would serve as a temporary clinical training facility for students of the IBBU College of Medicine.

He added that the government was also working with a contractor to establish a laboratory medicine facility at the IBB Specialist Hospital, while the IBBU Guest House in Minna would provide accommodation for the students.

Mr Bagana recalled that the first batch of 41 medical students had moved to Zaria for clinical training pending the availability of suitable facilities in Niger State.

He said the interim arrangement would enable subsequent batches of students to undertake their clinical training in Minna while the government pursued completion of the permanent teaching hospital.

Measles cases

Also speaking at the press parley, an official, Samuel Jiya, said Niger State had recorded a decline in measles infections, with 31 cases reported this year.

He said nine of the cases tested positive and were treated, while two deaths were recorded.

The officials also disclosed that the present administration had engaged no fewer than 20 consultant doctors as part of efforts to address manpower shortages and strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.

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Mr Bagana further disclosed that the state had secured malaria drugs worth N2.5 billion through partnerships with development partners.

He said the government had also recently conducted a free medical outreach targeting 1.5 million people.

According to him, the outreach provided free cataract operations, 1,500 pairs of eyeglasses and 500 walking sticks to beneficiaries.

He said similar interventions would be sustained in the state.

On HIV/AIDS, the commissioner said the prevalence rate in Niger remained below one per cent, adding that the government was taking measures to sustain and strengthen its partnership with the Global Fund.

Mr Bagana attributed the improvements recorded in the state's health sector to the commitment of Governor Bago and collaboration with development partners.

He commended the state government for creating an enabling environment for effective healthcare delivery and urged the media to continue supporting the Ministry of Health through public health advocacy and sensitisation, particularly on routine immunisation and the prevention of vaccine-preventable diseases.

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