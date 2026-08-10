Malawi: 'The World Is So Cruel' - Politicians Pay Emotional Tribute to Brian Banda

The body of the late Brian Banda was taken from Mthunzi Funeral Services to Chilobwe on Sunday, where a church service at Word of Faith Temple, led by presidential aide Apostle Timothy Khoviwa, left grieving mourners visibly moved by a deeply personal eulogy.

Khoviwa reminded mourners of the scripture that "God blesses those who mourn and comforts them," telling the congregation that Banda had run the race of his life successfully and, as a God-fearing man, had earned his place in paradise.

Politicians and colleagues gathered separately at Times Group for a special programme to remember Banda's life and career, with tributes pouring in from across Malawi's political spectrum for a journalist widely described as unique, fearless and deeply patriotic.

Former President Dr Joyce Banda led the emotional tributes, describing Brian Banda as a journalist who had firmly established himself at the top of Malawi's media industry and was steadily rising through the ranks of his profession.

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She said his professionalism had earned him the trust of successive presidents - recognition that ultimately culminated in his appointment as Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

She reflected on his rare ability to interact with people from vastly different backgrounds, while never once compromising on professionalism or integrity in his work.

Veteran politician Ken Msonda recalled his own memorable encounters with Banda during radio interviews over the years, admitting the sometimes fiery exchanges between the pair had created lasting memories he would always treasure as part of his political career.

He praised Banda as a journalist who knew how to conduct tough, probing interviews while never losing the human connection with those he was questioning.

For former Cabinet minister Nicholas Dausi, the loss appeared almost too much to put into words, as he struggled to process the sudden death of his friend.

"The world is so cruel," Dausi said simply, capturing the raw grief felt by many in the room.

The heartfelt tributes come as colleagues, politicians and ordinary Malawians continue to mourn Banda, who died on 8 August 2026 at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre following a short illness.

His death has been widely regarded as a devastating blow to Malawi's media fraternity, with tributes consistently highlighting his fearless journalism, unwavering professionalism, and his rare gift for connecting with people across the country's political and social divides.

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Banda is expected to be laid to rest on Monday, 10 August 2026, at his home village in Chileka, Blantyre, bringing to a close an emotional weekend of mourning for one of Malawi's most recognisable broadcasting voices.