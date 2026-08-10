Somalia Parliament Prepares for Speaker Election in Mogadishu

9 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's parliament on Sunday inspected preparations for the election of a new speaker of the House of the People, scheduled to take place in Mogadishu on Monday.

Acting Speaker and First Deputy Speaker Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar, accompanied by Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirow, members of the speaker election committee and parliament's Secretary-General Abdirahman Mohamed Abdulle Jaabiri, visited the venue prepared for the vote.

The officials inspected voting arrangements, technical equipment and facilities designated for the election committee and lawmakers.

Samatar stressed the need for the election to be conducted transparently, fairly and peacefully, in line with parliamentary rules and procedures.

The inspection was part of efforts to ensure that all logistical and procedural arrangements are in place ahead of the vote and that the election is held in an orderly and secure environment.

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