Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Announces Grade 8 Exam Results, Pledges High School Funding for Top Students

9 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Mogadishu Mayor and Banadir Regional Administration Governor Hassan Mohamed Hussein Moongaab on Sunday presided over a ceremony announcing the results of the Grade 8 national examination for middle schools in the capital.

Sumayo Hassan Abshir Adam ranked first, followed by Balqisa Mohamed Omar Mohamed in second place and Ahmed Abdinasir Abdullahi Abdi in third.

The three top-performing students received awards including gold, laptops and other gifts in recognition of their academic performance.

Moongaab congratulated all students who sat the examination, saying education was a key pillar of social development and essential to building a skilled and responsible generation.

He urged students to step up their efforts and make use of educational opportunities available to them.

The mayor also pledged that the Banadir administration would cover the full cost of high school education for the three students who achieved the highest results.

Education officials, teachers, parents and students attended the ceremony.

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