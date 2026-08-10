Sudan: Finance Ministry Increases Revenues After Implementing Reform Policies and Measures

Khartoum, August 9, 2026 (SUNA) - Performance reports from the Ministry of Finance have revealed a notable increase in the State's public revenues during the first half of 2026.

During an expanded meeting held on Sunday at the Ministry's headquarters, attended by State Minister for Finance Mohamed Nour Abdeldaim, Acting Undersecretary of Finance Dr. Mohamed Ali Juma, and directors of the Ministry's general directorates, Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim reviewed the implementation of the State's approved budget and confirmed that it was proceeding as required.

He also affirmed the Ministry's commitment to implementing a package of reform policies and measures that have contributed to improving revenue collection efficiency without increasing taxes or imposing any additional burdens on citizens. Key measures include expanding the electronic payment and collection system (Esali), implementing electronic invoicing, and tightening and rationalizing oversight of customs and tax exemptions.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-rate policy, which exempts capital goods, food commodities, and agricultural production inputs, in addition to exempting personal baggage from customs duties in support of productive sectors and citizens.

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The Minister directed the strengthening of accounting and oversight capacities within government units by increasing the number of accountants and auditors, thereby ensuring the Ministry of Finance's effective financial authority and oversight over public funds. He also directed the implementation of an integrated electronic system for entities dealing with the Ministry to facilitate monitoring and enable them to perform their duties with the required accuracy.

He further directed the preparation of a clear plan and timeline for completing maintenance work on the Ministry's buildings, paving the way for the remaining Ministry employees to return and resume their duties.

State Minister for Finance Adviser Mohamed Nour Abdeldaim revealed that a technological system is nearing completion and will subsequently be launched to improve the performance of public authorities and state-owned companies, uphold the principle of transparency, and strengthen the Ministry of Finance's oversight of public funds held by these entities.

Acting Undersecretary of Finance Dr. Mohamed Ali Juma stressed the importance of amending the legislation and laws governing the work of public authorities and state-owned companies in order to strengthen the Ministry of Finance's oversight and ensure tighter control over their performance.

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The meeting reaffirmed the Ministry of Finance's commitment to development spending, focusing on urgent priorities, including supporting the regular forces and the Battle of Dignity, addressing the impacts of the war, creating an investment-friendly environment, and restoring economic activity through the rehabilitation of infrastructure, including electricity, roads, and airports.

The Ministry will also support vital service sectors such as health, water, and education, as well as productive sectors and the agricultural season, while creating suitable conditions for the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their places of origin.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its contribution toward increasing the capital of the Agricultural Bank of Sudan and the Industrial Development Bank to support national production and strengthen the capacity of the national economy.

It was also confirmed that maintenance work on the Ministry's buildings would be completed before the end of the current year.