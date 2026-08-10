Rwanda: Inside Kigali's Specialised Hospital for Dogs and Cats

When a dog breaks a bone, develops a serious infection or is diagnosed with cancer, finding specialised treatment can be difficult for many pet owners in Rwanda.

But at New Vision Veterinary Hospital in Nyarutarama, Kigali, Dr Jean-Bosco Turikumwenayo is working to change that by providing specialised care for dogs and cats.

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Rwanda is home to an estimated 66,000 dogs kept by private households, according to the Fifth Population and Housing Census by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The Eastern Province has the largest share, with 21,504 dogs, followed by Kigali City with 13,710 and the Southern Province with 13,570. The Northern and Western provinces each have fewer than 10,000.

For Turikumwenayo, the growing need for veterinary care is not simply about treating sick animals. It is also about ensuring pets receive proper medical attention before their conditions become serious.

His interest in pets began while studying veterinary medicine at the University of Rwanda, where he graduated in 2016.

During his final year, he developed a particular interest in dogs after becoming involved in caring for police dogs.

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"At university, we studied all types of livestock and companion animals. During my final year, that's when I started to develop an interest in pets, specifically dogs," he says.

After graduating, he joined the veterinary hospital, where he worked with specialists in small-animal medicine.

His desire to deepen his knowledge later took him to Austria for further training. What began as a short course developed into a continuous programme, allowing him to travel to Europe each year to strengthen his skills in advanced veterinary medicine.

He says the experience exposed him to the gaps in specialised pet care in Rwanda.

"I used to see how they were treated, and sometimes mistreated, as well as the lack of knowledge among some of my veterinary colleagues and practitioners," he says.

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"So I said, 'These animals need care. They need someone to take care of their health.' That's why I decided to step in and do something for these species."

Filling a gap

The hospital was established partly to address gaps in veterinary diagnostics, treatment and expertise.

It has digital X-ray and ultrasound machines, a laboratory and a team of four veterinary doctors and six veterinary nurses trained in veterinary technology.

The facility treats a range of conditions affecting dogs and cats, including viral diseases such as parvovirus, tick-borne diseases such as babesiosis, skin conditions, injuries and bone fractures.

It also performs orthopaedic surgeries to repair broken bones, as well as soft-tissue surgery and other specialised procedures.

Other services include vaccination, parasite treatment and control, microchipping, dental care, castration, spaying and neutering.

The hospital also provides training for veterinary professionals and offers specialised procedures such as ultrasound, digital X-rays and modern gas anaesthesia.

Turikumwenayo says access to such services has helped address a gap that previously left some injured animals without specialised treatment.

"Imagine a dog breaking a bone and there being no one to fix it," he says.

In the past, the hospital relied partly on mentors from Austria and Germany who visited twice a year. Cases requiring specialised treatment could therefore be difficult to manage between visits.

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"We used to see where there were gaps and find solutions," he says.

Treating cancer

The hospital's work goes beyond injuries and infections.

Turikumwenayo says veterinarians also treat cancer in dogs and cats. Depending on the location and type of tumour, some cases can be managed through surgical removal, while chemotherapy may be used in others.

He says early veterinary consultations can improve the chances of identifying and treating serious conditions before they become difficult to manage.

Preventing diseases

Prevention is another important part of the hospital's work.

The facility vaccinates pets against diseases including rabies, distemper, parainfluenza, parvovirus and hepatitis.

Turikumwenayo says vaccination and educating pet owners are particularly important because some diseases affecting animals can also be transmitted to humans.

Rabies, for example, is a major zoonotic disease.

"We do education regarding those diseases," he says. "If we identify a disease in a pet, we talk to the owner about how they should behave and what the next steps should be regarding their pet."

The hospital currently receives an average of 10 to 15 pet owners a day, although the number can rise to between 20 and 30.

Dogs make up the majority of the animals treated, while cats account for a smaller share.

The facility also receives clients from outside Kigali and neighbouring countries, including Goma and Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo and parts of Uganda.

However, Turikumwenayo acknowledges that the hospital cannot serve the entire country because transport remains a challenge for some pet owners.

"We cannot cover the whole country. There are people who may not be able to reach us because of challenges such as transport," he says.

"However, in our plans, we would like to expand to other cities."

Changing attitudes

Turikumwenayo believes better veterinary services must go hand in hand with changes in how people view and care for pets.

He says responsible ownership includes vaccination, deworming, proper nutrition and regular veterinary check-ups.

The hospital is marking a decade of animal welfare work in Rwanda, dating back to 2015. Through its animal welfare programme, more than 1,500 dogs have received free sterilisation in Musanze District.

The programme also promotes responsible pet ownership, rabies prevention and early veterinary care.

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Dr Geofrey Ngabonziza, a veterinary doctor and founder of Benevolence Africa Ltd, says building capacity in pet treatment is increasingly important.

"Many veterinary doctors specialise in cows, goats, sheep, pigs and poultry treatment. Pet treatment services are needed. Capacity building helps transfer knowledge to others," he says.

RAB pushes dog registration

The call for responsible dog ownership comes as the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) urges dog owners across the country to register their pets with village authorities and provide proof of annual rabies vaccination.

According to RAB, the exercise will help track the dog population, ensure dogs are vaccinated, strengthen disease surveillance and protect both human and animal health.

"The exercise is important because it helps track the dog population, ensure dogs are vaccinated against rabies, improve outbreak surveillance, and protect both public and animal health by reducing the risk of rabies transmission," says Dr Fabrice Ndayisenga, head of the Department for Animal Resources Research and Technology Transfer at RAB.

The government aims to eliminate rabies by 2030, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

More than 2,000 people are treated for animal bites each year across the country, while at least one person dies annually, according to RBC.

With 99 per cent of human rabies cases linked to dog bites, health experts say vaccinating dogs remains one of the most effective ways to reduce transmission.