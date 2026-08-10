Rwanda: Why Schools Are Giving Co-Curriculars More Time

From September, learners will spend the final 90 minutes of each school day doing sports, arts, debates, leadership activities, practical experiments and other structured activities designed to complement what they learn in class.

Under the new arrangement, regular academic lessons will end at 3:30 p.m., with the period from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. dedicated to co-curricular activities.

The school day will remain unchanged, running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the reform will not affect the curriculum or number of school days.

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Flora Mutezigaju, Deputy Director General at the Rwanda Education Board (REB), said the move is intended to make learning more practical and ensure learners can apply knowledge acquired in the classroom.

"Co-curricular activities are not new to our education system. They have always been part of the school curriculum," Mutezigaju told The New Times.

"What is changing is how they are organised and implemented."

Currently, lower primary has one period for co-curricular activities, while upper primary has four. Lower and upper secondary each have two periods.

Mutezigaju said, however, that the activities have often been conducted without a clear structure or connection to classroom learning, making them closer to extracurricular activities.

"Extra-curricular is optional and does not have to complement the curriculum. Co-curricular activities have a direct link to the formal curriculum," she said.

For example, if Primary Three learners are studying health, cleaning the school environment can become a co-curricular activity. Teachers will not simply ask learners to clean but will use the exercise to reinforce lessons on hygiene and health.

From theory to practice

The changes are part of efforts to strengthen the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum, which places emphasis on practical skills and the application of knowledge.

Mutezigaju said subjects such as Physical Education and Sport and Creative Arts will continue to be taught, but learners will have more opportunities to put lessons into practice.

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A learner studying colours in art, for instance, could mix different colours and create artwork rather than spending the entire lesson learning the theory.

"We want the delivery of the curriculum to be more practical and engaging, but with that direct link to the formal curriculum," she said.

The Rwanda Education Board has also reviewed the primary and secondary school curricula and conducted a survey to gather teachers' views on workload.

Mutezigaju said most of the feedback indicated that the curriculum was no longer overloaded, although concerns remained in some subjects, particularly mathematics, science and elementary technology.

She said the new approach could help teachers cover some content more effectively because learners will have more opportunities to apply concepts rather than relying mainly on classroom theory.

What learners will do

The activities will vary depending on the level of education.

In primary schools, learners will take part in physical education and sports, creative arts, Itorero and life skills, as well as language and reading activities.

Reading clubs, debates and writing competitions, for example, will complement lessons in Kinyarwanda, English and French while helping learners develop communication skills.

Remedial activities will also be organised for learners who require additional academic support.

At lower secondary level, activities will include physical education and sports, technical and survival skills, Itorero and life skills, as well as language and leadership activities.

Technical and survival skills will complement elective subjects such as farming, home science, music, dance and drama, and fine arts and crafts.

At upper secondary level, the programme will include physical education and sports, pre-technical and survival skills, Itorero and life skills, language and leadership, as well as STEM and innovation.

Learners taking science and mathematics, for instance, will have opportunities to conduct practical experiments and work on innovation projects. Digital skills will also receive greater attention.

Schools to design programmes

While REB will provide guidelines and sample timetables, individual schools will determine how the activities are organised.

At the beginning of each term, schools will be expected to identify competencies in the curriculum and link them to appropriate co-curricular activities.

These may include competitions, indoor and outdoor activities, guest speakers, clubs and practical projects.

Each activity will have a designated teacher. The teacher does not necessarily have to be the learner's regular classroom teacher, with schools encouraged to assign teachers according to their interests, knowledge and skills.

Schools will also track the programme using indicators such as sports competitions held, reading clubs, debates, public-speaking events, guest speakers and innovation projects completed.

Mutezigaju said schools should not wait for perfect facilities before implementing the programme.

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"Start with what is available, not with what we wish we had," she said.

Where additional resources are required, she said partners would be mobilised to support schools.

Learning beyond the classroom

The shift is part of a broader global emphasis on holistic education, where schools seek to develop not only academic knowledge but also creativity, teamwork, leadership, communication and practical skills.

Countries such as Finland, Singapore and Japan have long incorporated sports, arts, clubs and practical activities into school life. Schools in the United Kingdom, United States and South Africa also commonly offer programmes covering sports, music, debate, leadership, community service and cultural activities.

Rwanda already has sports, debate clubs, scouting, arts and other activities in schools. The new framework seeks to give such activities a clearer structure and stronger connection to classroom learning.

For Mutezigaju, the ultimate goal is to ensure that learners have opportunities to discover and develop their different abilities.

"Every child is unique and every child has a potential," she said.

While some learners may excel academically, others may show stronger abilities in sport, arts, communication, leadership or other areas.

The new approach, she said, is intended to give all learners more opportunities to discover where their strengths lie--and turn classroom knowledge into practical skills.