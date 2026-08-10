Kenya: Committee Queries Delayed Rollout of Land Record Digitisation

Nairobi — The Public Accounts Committee has raised concern over the slow implementation of land records digitisation in the country.

The Committee, led by Chairperson Tindi Mwale, said the delay has slowed service delivery and exposed the land sector to fraud.

The concerns emerged during the examination of the Auditor-General's Reports for the financial years ended 30 June 2024 and 30 June 2025 on the accounts of the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.

Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, accompanied by State Department officials, appeared before the Committee to respond to audit queries.

The Auditor-General's report flagged the delayed implementation of the National Land Management Information System, commonly known as 'Ardhi Sasa'.

According to the report, only the Nairobi and Murang'a land registries had been fully digitised and migrated to the system out of the country's 83 land registries.

In response, PS Korir said that apart from Nairobi and Murang'a, the system has also been rolled out in Mombasa Island and Isiolo.