Kenya: Committee Queries Delayed Rollout of Land Record Digitisation

9 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Public Accounts Committee has raised concern over the slow implementation of land records digitisation in the country.

The Committee, led by Chairperson Tindi Mwale, said the delay has slowed service delivery and exposed the land sector to fraud.

The concerns emerged during the examination of the Auditor-General's Reports for the financial years ended 30 June 2024 and 30 June 2025 on the accounts of the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.

Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, accompanied by State Department officials, appeared before the Committee to respond to audit queries.

The Auditor-General's report flagged the delayed implementation of the National Land Management Information System, commonly known as 'Ardhi Sasa'.

According to the report, only the Nairobi and Murang'a land registries had been fully digitised and migrated to the system out of the country's 83 land registries.

In response, PS Korir said that apart from Nairobi and Murang'a, the system has also been rolled out in Mombasa Island and Isiolo.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.