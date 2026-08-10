South Africa: Ramaphosa Calls on Men to Fight GBV - South African News Briefs - August 10, 2026

Ramaphosa Urges Men to Stand Against GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on men and boys to take a stronger stand against gender-based violence, reports EWN. He said that they must reject violence against women and girls. Speaking at the Women’s Day commemoration at the Union Buildings, he also highlighted women’s achievements in education. He called for more women to enter science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

11 Killed in Three Cape Town Mass Shootings

Eleven people have been killed in three separate mass shootings in Cape Town, reports EWN. Three men were killed in Khayelitsha, and five people were killed in Langa. Three others died in a shooting at the Barcelona informal settlement in Gugulethu, where two additional people were wounded. Police have reinforced deployments in the affected communities, but no arrests have been made. The motives remain under investigation.

Malema Faces Prosecution Over 'Rapist' Remark

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to face criminal prosecution for crimen injuria after allegedly calling former Bergview College principal Jaco Pieterse a "rapist", reports EWN. The case stems from allegations that a seven-year-old girl, publicly known as Cwecwe, was raped at Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, in October 2024. The NPA initially declined to prosecute anyone over the alleged rape, citing a lack of concrete evidence. However, it has now decided to prosecute Malema following a complaint pursued by AfriForum’s private prosecution unit. The case has been referred to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

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