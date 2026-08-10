Kenya: Wetang'ula Tells Sifuna - Presidency Requires Experience, Track Record

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has cautioned young politicians seeking the presidency against rushing into the race, arguing that the country's highest office requires extensive political experience and a proven record of public service.

In remarks that appeared directed at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has stepped up political mobilisation in Western Kenya as he positions himself for the 2027 presidential race, Wetang'ula said State House should not be pursued without first demonstrating leadership at other levels of government.

"You cannot wake up today and say you want to be president without any track record," Mr Wetang'ula said on Sunday at his home in Bungoma, where he hosted grassroots leaders from Bumula Constituency.

The Speaker argued that Kenya's former presidents followed lengthy political careers that prepared them for the responsibilities of national leadership.

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"Our former presidents had to walk long political journeys that equipped them with diverse experience to occupy State House and manage the affairs of the country and beyond," he said.

Wetang'ula cited Kenya's first president Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto as examples of leaders who held various political positions before ascending to the presidency.

His remarks come as political activity intensifies in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Mr Sifuna increasingly positioning himself as a national political player.

The Nairobi senator has been associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement, which has been used to popularise his political agenda through rallies and grassroots engagements in Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties, among other parts of the country.

Wetang'ula urged those aspiring to the presidency to first build their political credentials and gain the experience necessary to govern the country.

At the same time, the Speaker said the Luhya community was closer than ever to producing a president, urging the community to adopt a strategic approach to national politics.

He argued that supporting President Ruto's re-election could position the community favourably for the presidency in the future.

"I have the experience and the ability to help deliver this dream," Mr Wetang'ula said, as he urged the Luhya community to support Mr Ruto's bid for a second term.

His remarks signal the growing political contest over the direction of Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 elections, with different political actors seeking to consolidate the region's vote and influence its national bargaining power.

Wetang'ula also challenged senior Government officials from Western Kenya to use their positions to advance development and economic empowerment in the region.

He expressed concern that despite many people from the region occupying senior positions in Government, elected leaders continued to bear much of the responsibility for addressing development challenges in their constituencies and counties.

"Many senior Government officers from our region shy away from supporting our people. Their presence in their rural homes has not been felt at all," he said.

The Speaker cited the construction of Kanduyi Stadium, the revival of Nzoia Sugar Factory and the settlement of outstanding dues owed to farmers and workers as some of the initiatives he attributed to the Ruto administration.

He further said Sh7 billion had been allocated in the national budget for the construction of a dual carriageway along the Malaba-Eldoret route, arguing that the project would help ease congestion caused by trucks transporting goods to neighbouring countries.

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Mr Wetang'ula also backed President Ruto's Vision 2060 agenda, saying a meeting would be held this week with the team spearheading the initiative, led by Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o, to unveil its roadmap.

He said the initiative was intended to transform Kenya's economy and accelerate long-term national development.

The Speaker also called on chiefs and their assistants to intensify efforts to ensure all eligible residents acquire national identity cards.

He said more than 30,000 eligible residents in Bumula were yet to obtain the documents, urging local administrators to close the gap ahead of the 2027 General Election.