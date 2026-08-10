Kenya: Ruto, Oburu Lead Broad-Based Parliamentary Retreat in Naivasha Ahead of 2027 Election

Naivasha — President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman Oburu Oginga are leading a broad-based parliamentary retreat in Naivasha attended by more than 250 National Assembly members and 45 senators, a year ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The retreat brings together lawmakers from across the political divide as the country enters a crucial phase of preparations for the next General Election.

The gathering provides an opportunity for members of the broad-based government to review the administration's priorities, assess progress in implementing its agenda and strengthen cooperation between the Executive and Parliament.

The meeting comes exactly a year before Kenyans are expected to return to the ballot to elect the President, members of Parliament and county representatives.

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President Ruto is leading the retreat alongside Oburu, underscoring the political partnership that has emerged between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM under the broad-based government arrangement.

The presence of more than 250 MPs and 45 senators makes the Naivasha meeting one of the largest gatherings of lawmakers under the current political arrangement.

The retreat is expected to provide a platform for lawmakers to deliberate on government priorities and the legislative agenda as the administration enters the final year before the 2027 elections.

The broad-based arrangement has brought together politicians who were previously on opposing sides of Kenya's political divide, with parliamentary cooperation becoming a key feature of the arrangement.

The Naivasha retreat comes as the government seeks to accelerate the implementation of its development and economic programmes ahead of the 2027 polls.

Lawmakers are expected to play a central role in supporting the passage of legislation and oversight measures required to implement government policies.

The engagement also offers the political leadership an opportunity to take stock of the government's performance and identify areas requiring greater attention during the remaining period of the current administration's first term.

Among the issues likely to dominate political discussions are economic growth, the cost of living, job creation, public service delivery, infrastructure development and the implementation of government programmes.

The retreat takes place as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

With only one year remaining before the polls, political parties and alliances are increasingly positioning themselves for the contest, while lawmakers face growing pressure to demonstrate the impact of their legislative and development priorities.

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The gathering could also offer an indication of the strength of the broad-based parliamentary alliance as the political landscape begins to take shape ahead of the election.

President Ruto has continued to consolidate support among lawmakers from different political parties, while the inclusion of senior ODM leaders in government has reshaped the traditional government-opposition dynamic in Parliament.

The broad-based government was formed following political engagements between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, creating a working arrangement between sections of the former opposition and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The attendance of more than 295 lawmakers from both Houses highlights the significance of the parliamentary retreat at a time when political alliances are being tested ahead of the 2027 election.

For the administration, maintaining cohesion within Parliament will remain critical as it seeks to advance its legislative agenda and secure support for key government policies.

For lawmakers, the retreat comes at a crucial point in their five-year terms, with the 2027 election set to determine whether many will retain their seats.