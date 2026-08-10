Nigeria: Can Prays for Kebbi Governor's Re-Election

10 August 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kabir Wurma

Ahead Of 2027 general elections, members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kebbi State have offered prayers for the re-election of Governor Nasir Idris.

The prayers was offered on Saturday night at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Leading the prayers, the state chairman of CAN, Bishop Ayuba Kanta Yafi, alongside other members of the association across the 21 local government areas of the state, sought the intervention of the Lord Jesus Christ for Idris to clinch his second term next year.

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Bishop Kanta declared that the Lord had answered their prayers and assured the governor that he would secure a second term in office.

He commended Idris for supporting the Christian community through the provision of land and financial assistance to the association's members during festive periods as well as the compeletion of CAN Secretariat projects.

He also commended the contribution of the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Arc Sani Aliyu in solving crisis concerning religious matters.

Bishop Kanta further expressed happiness for the various developmental projects executed by Kaura led administration particularly the Koko- Mahuta - Dabai road which was abandoned by the past governments.

He called on governor Idris to sustain the relationship with all religious organisations for unity and harmony.

Governor Nasir Idris thanked the CAN members for their prayers noting that the prayers came at the right time when the politicians seeking for elective offices were in need. He promised to continue to uphold cordial relationship between the government and religious groups.

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