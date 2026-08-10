Sudan: Central Bank Launches National Payment Switch Services

In a move representing a strategic milestone in the digital transformation of Sudan's banking sector, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) Al-Mo'tasem Abdullah Ahmed recently launched the services of the National Payment Switch in the presence of the Director General of Electronic Banking Services (EBS).

The launch began with the connection of Omdurman National Bank's switch to the National Payment Switch, making it the first bank to be connected to the system as part of a plan to connect all banks operating in Sudan in phases.

The launch comes within the framework of the Central Bank's efforts, through its operational arm, EBS, to restore and operate the infrastructure of electronic payment systems. It is also in line with the Central Bank's policies and plans to reactivate and develop electronic payment services across the country.

The current phase witnessed the completion of the first successful cash withdrawal transaction through an automated teller machine (ATM) using the National Payment Switch, marking the beginning of actual service operations. The achievement represents an important step toward strengthening interoperability among banks and enabling them to provide more efficient and reliable electronic banking services.

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The National Payment Switch plays a pivotal role in connecting Sudanese banks and facilitating the exchange of financial transactions among them, thereby enhancing banking integration and improving the efficiency of services provided to customers as a key objective of financial inclusion.

The achievement culminated technical and coordination efforts undertaken in cooperation with the Central Bank of Sudan and Omdurman National Bank, as part of an integrated plan to restore and expand National Payment Switch services in accordance with the highest standards of readiness, security, and reliability.

Al-Mo'tasem Abdullah Ahmed congratulated Omdurman National Bank on becoming the first bank to connect to the new National Payment Switch, which he described as a sovereign national switch providing comprehensive banking services by connecting all banks to a unified system.

He explained that the National Payment Switch will facilitate bank transfers and cash transactions, thereby supporting economic activity. For ordinary citizens, it will provide everyday services such as purchasing electricity and paying various expenses.

For his part, the Director General of Electronic Banking Services (EBS), Saif Al-Din Hassan Barri, affirmed the company's commitment to continuing its work with the Central Bank of Sudan and other banks to implement all stages of the project. He said the initiative would support the establishment of an integrated electronic payment ecosystem that contributes to developing financial services, meeting the needs of the banking sector and customers, and advancing Sudan's digital transformation.