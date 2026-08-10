Ethiopia: Prime Minister's Office Hosts Experience-Sharing Program On 5 Million Coders Initiative

Addis Ababa — Following Abiy Ahmed's national call for youth to join the 5 Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative and expand its reach to 7 million by the end of the rainy season, the Office of the Prime Minister hosted a dedicated experience-sharing program in Addis Ababa.

According to a social media post by the Office of the Prime Minister, the event brought together certified graduates, industry leaders, policymakers, and young professionals to share insights and advance the Digital Ethiopia 2030 agenda through practical digital skills development.

The program opened with a tour of an Artificial Intelligence exhibition, followed by a keynote address from Billene Seyoum, Head of the Press Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Billene framed youth technical capability as a vital national asset and reaffirmed the target to reach 7 million coders this summer.

The panel featured Abiyot Bayou, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Innovation and Technology; Bethlehem Dessie, CEO of gheero; and Initiative alumni Azimeraw Taddese and Mahlet Seyoum, a tech entrepreneur.

The panelists encouraged participants to continuously hone their skills, build practical solutions, and drive innovation within Ethiopia's digital ecosystem.

The event concluded with an interactive networking session where young participants engaged the panelists with insightful questions, highlighting the initiative's role as a catalyst for developing digital talent and driving national transformation.