Ghana: President Mahama Names Ayariga, Zanetor As Ministers ...Reassigns Gilbert Adjei, Ibrahim Ahmed

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has reshuffled his government, bringing in two new faces in accordance with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution, and moving two others to different portfolios.

The new entrants are Bawku MP, Mahama Ayariga, who heads to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Korley Klottey lawmaker, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, named as minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings replaces the late Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed who died in the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash.

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The two ministers who have been reassigned are Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, who moves from Works and Housing to Defence and Ibrahim Ahmed, MP, Banda, who moves to Works and Housing from Local Government.

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Mr Adjei replaces the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah who died in the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash which killed all eight persons onboard the Z-9 helicopter.

The changes which were communicated in a press statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Friday, ends speculations about who would replace the two ministers who died in the crash.

It is the first ministerial shake-up in President Mahama's government since assuming office in January 2025.

The two new nominations, subject to parliamentary approval, brings to 60 ministers - the full complement of President Mahama's cabinet.

Meanwhile, the MP for Builsa North, Mr James Agalga, is to take over the position as the Majority Leader in Parliament, following the nomination of Mr Ayariga as the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mr Agalga's new position as the Majority Leader was confirmed by the Majority Chief Whip, Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor on Saturday.

Prior to taking over as the Majority Leader, Mr Agalga, a fourth term MP for Builsa North served as the Chairperson of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee and was a former Deputy Minister for the Interior.

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