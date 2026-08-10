Malawi Warned of 'Chaos' in Fuel Sector Over Licence Fraud

‘We risk chaos in the fuel sector’: Whistleblower exposes shock plot by fraudster who tried to forge his fuel import license

A leading Malawian fuel importer has blown the whistle on a shocking scam after personally uncovering an attempt by a South Africa-based Indian fuel trader to forge his licence in a bid to illegally import fuel into the country.

The whistleblower, a prominent local fuel importer speaking on condition of anonymity, warned that his own ordeal represents merely the tip of the iceberg, cautioning that Malawi risks being flooded by unscrupulous local and international operators unless authorities dramatically tighten regulatory enforcement.

He called on every relevant stakeholder - including the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) - to urgently coordinate their efforts and clamp down on the growing threat.

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He urged the agencies to work together in closely monitoring every stage of fuel importation licences, from issuance through to usage and ownership, while also stepping up checks on importers across all fuel transit routes, including official border crossings and lesser-known, unmonitored routes exploited by fraudsters.

'Otherwise we risk having chaos in the fuel sector in Malawi,' the whistleblower warned, visibly alarmed at the speed with which the problem appears to be escalating.

He went on to expose the scale of the deception already taking place within the industry.

'There is a presence of so many unscrupulous players, especially international importers seeking to exploit many gaps in the sector,' he said.

'Most of them use licenses of local importers based on their contractual agreements or they operate using forged and stolen licenses of the locals after their partnerships fell out.'

According to the whistleblower, his own experience with the Indian fuel importer began with what appeared to be a legitimate business arrangement, before the partnership collapsed amid what he described as blatant crookedness and repeated failures to honour contractual obligations - culminating in the shocking discovery that the importer had attempted to forge his operating licence entirely.

The revelations raise troubling questions over the robustness of Malawi's fuel import regulatory framework, at a time when the country continues to grapple with chronic foreign exchange shortages that have already been linked to periodic fuel shortages and rising import costs.

There has been no immediate comment from MERA, NOCMA or PIL in response to the whistleblower's explosive claims.