South Sudan: SPLM-Io Calls for Neutral Mediation As Election Dispute Deepens

Juba — South Sudan's SPLM-IO has rejected President Salva Kiir's proposed inter-party dialogue, saying talks to revive the country's stalled peace process should instead be held at a neutral venue under regional or international mediation.

Acting SPLM-IO chairman Oyet Nathaniel Pierino made the position during a meeting with the African Union's Ad Hoc High-Level Committee for South Sudan, known as the C5.

The committee, chaired by South Africa and comprising Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda, is consulting political stakeholders before meeting Kiir in Juba. It is tasked with supporting implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

Oyet told Radio Tamazuj that the SPLM-IO supports dialogue but opposes a process led by Kiir, arguing that he cannot serve as both a party to the conflict and the leader of negotiations.

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He accused the government of undermining the peace agreement through the detention of First Vice President Riek Machar, changes to positions allocated to the SPLM-IO and attacks on opposition forces.

The SPLM-IO also says elections should not be held before key provisions of the peace agreement are implemented, including permanent constitution-making, security-sector reform and the unification of forces.

South Sudan is scheduled to hold elections in December after several postponements. The deadline for political party registration expired on June 30, amid continuing concerns over security, funding and delays in implementing the peace agreement.

The C5 has backed the planned elections but said they should be peaceful, credible and conducted in line with the peace agreement. It has also called for outstanding reforms and the release of political detainees, including Machar.

Oyet urged the international community to increase pressure on Juba, including enforcement of existing sanctions and the United Nations arms embargo.

The SPLM-IO says it is also consulting other opposition groups, including the United People's Alliance, SSOMA and the National Salvation Front.

The movement has been divided since Machar's detention in March 2025. A rival faction led by Stephen Par Kuol and based in Juba is recognized by Kiir's government as its partner in implementing the peace agreement.

The C5's consultations come as the December election deadline approaches, with disagreement over the peace process and electoral conditions continuing to threaten South Sudan's political transition.