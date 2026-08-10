Malawi Women's Football Chief Migogo Delivers Emotional Tribute to Scorchers

The president of the Nationak Women's Football Committee of Malawi, Adelladie Migogo, has issued an emotional tribute to the Scorchers following their historic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, describing herself as "humbled to tears" and crediting the achievement entirely to God.

Taking to Facebook shortly after Malawi's stunning 2-1 victory over Ghana secured both a place in the Wafcon semi-finals and a maiden World Cup berth, Migogo reflected on what she described as a remarkable year for Malawian women's football, pointing to the team's earlier COSAFA Cup success as further evidence of the country's rise on the continental stage.

'I am humbled to tears. It can only be God,' Migogo wrote. 'First the COSAFA Cup, and now a historic ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. All glory belongs entirely to the Almighty.'

The football association president went on to pay tribute to the players themselves, praising their determination and the way their performances had captured the imagination of the entire nation throughout the tournament.

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'To our unstoppable Scorchers: thank you,' she wrote. 'You poured your souls into that pitch, fought like lions, and made 20 million Malawians believe. You have rewritten our history forever.'

Migogo reflected on the scale of the achievement given the team's humble beginnings at this year's tournament, having arrived in Morocco as the lowest-ranked side among all 16 qualifiers and widely dismissed by pundits as rank outsiders.

'We arrived as quiet debutants, but through faith and tireless hard work, God lifted us to the world stage,' she said.

She closed her message with a simple, heartfelt expression of gratitude directed at the players, the nation, and her faith.

'Thank you, our heroes. Thank you, Malawi. Thank you, God!' she wrote, accompanying the post with the hashtags #MalawiScorchers, #WAFCON2026, #WomensWorldCup and #ToGodBeTheGlory.

Migogo's emotional message adds to a wave of celebration sweeping across Malawi following the Scorchers' historic run, with tributes also pouring in from Football Association of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya, who separately hailed the achievement as proof that the country's "football transformation is on track."

Malawi will now turn their attention to Wednesday's semi-final against Algeria at the Stade Olympique de Rabat, with the remarkable underdog story showing no signs of slowing down as the Scorchers continue their historic charge through this year's tournament.