Mozambique: MPDC Funds School Construction With 67 Million Meticais

Maputo, 10 (AIM) - The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) has disbursed 67 million meticais (just over one million US dollars at the current exchange rate) for the construction of a secondary school in Pessene administrative post, Moamba district, in the southern province of Maputo.

MPDC is a consortium of operators led by Emirati multinational logistics company DP World, the South African company Grindrod Ltd, and the Mozambican publicly owned Ports and Rail Company (CFM).

The school will also have a multi-purpose building, an administrative building, a water supply system, two sanitary blocks, a multi-purpose sports court, and a perimeter wall.

According to the Minister of Education, Samaria Tovela, speaking at a ceremony in which she was laying the first stone for the school construction, the school will serve young people from Pessene and several surrounding communities, helping to reduce the long distances students currently travel to attend secondary school and creating better conditions for teaching and learning.

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"In the very near future, our students and teachers will have access to facilities that allow them to learn and teach in a more suitable, welcoming, and motivating environment, thereby facilitating quality learning", she said.

The school, which was also designed to have an area for agricultural and livestock activities, is expected to be completed in nine months.

"This school's construction embodies the government's commitment to improving teaching and learning conditions across the country", the minister said.

For his part, Osório Lucas, MPDC Executive Director, said that the investment reflects the company's commitment to improving the living condition of the Maputo province.

"The Port of Maputo is a piece of economic infrastructure, but the impact of our growth cannot stop at the Port's physical boundaries. That growth must reach the communities and translate into greater safety, jobs, healthcare, education, and opportunities", he said.

"In Pessene, we began by helping to organize the present. Today, we are helping to build the future, a future we are bringing to life far beyond the borders of the Port of Maputo", he explained.