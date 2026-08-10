Rwanda Targets World Championship Ticket Despite Tough U20 Can Draw

Rwanda's U20 men's handball team faces one of its toughest continental tests yet after being drawn into what head coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana believes is the most challenging group at the 2026 African Junior Handball Championship.

Rwanda were drawn alongside hosts Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea and Zimbabwe in Group A of the continental tournament, which will take place in Abidjan from September 5-12.

While acknowledging the challenge ahead, Ntabanganyimana insists Rwanda will travel to Abidjan with ambition rather than fear as they target a top-five finish, which could be enough to secure qualification for the IHF Men's Junior World Championship.

"We are in the most difficult group. We have the host nation, Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Guinea and Zimbabwe. These are all very good teams that have shown strong progress in recent years," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Playing against them and beating them will not be easy. But we are Rwanda, and this will be our fourth appearance at the competition. Our best finish was fourth place in 2016, so our opponents also know they are facing a competitive team."

Rather than adopting a cautious approach, Ntabanganyimana wants Rwanda to play fearless, attacking handball.

"Our objective is to attack without fear. Defense is important, but in this kind of competition you must be ruthless in attack," he explained.

"Our strengths will be our offensive play and our ability to remain focused throughout the entire match."

The coach revealed that preparations are yet to begin, with the provisional squad set to be announced next week before the final roster is selected.

"The team has not yet assembled because the provisional squad has not been announced. We will do that next week, after which the players will begin training before the final squad is selected," he said.

Beyond chasing results, the tournament also represents an opportunity for Rwanda's young players to showcase their talent on the continental stage and take an important step towards the senior national team.

"This championship is a chance for our best young players to expose themselves to Africa and the world. We want them to perform well, learn from the experience and eventually progress to the senior national team."

For Ntabanganyimana, Rwanda's ambition goes beyond simply participating.

"The goal is to do better than our previous campaigns, improve on our fourth-place finish in 2016, finish among the top five teams and qualify for the World Championship," he said.

Team captain Thierry Ineza shares his coach's confidence despite the difficult draw, viewing the tournament as a major opportunity for the team to test itself at the highest level.

"It is a great opportunity for us to compete at a high level and represent Rwanda," he said.

"We know every opponent will be difficult because they are all strong teams with international experience. The most important thing is to focus on our own game and give our best in every moment."

The skipper believes Rwanda has what it takes to reach the knockout stage.

"Absolutely. We have the quality and determination to qualify. If we stay focused, disciplined and united, I believe we can achieve our goal."

According to Ineza, Rwanda's biggest weapon will not be individual brilliance but teamwork.

"Our biggest strength will be our teamwork and fighting spirit. We trust each other, and we know handball is a collective game. If we stay together, defend well and play with confidence, we can compete against any opponent."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Rwanda drawn in Groups A and C at 2026 African youth handball champs

Drawing on his previous international experience, Ineza believes the team has matured and learned valuable lessons from past campaigns.

"I've learned to stay focused until the final whistle, manage pressure, respect every opponent and learn from both victories and defeats. Those experiences have made us stronger."

As Rwanda prepares for the continental championship, Ineza also had a message for the fans.

"I want to thank all Rwandans for their support. Your encouragement gives us extra motivation every time we step onto the court. We promise to fight for Rwanda, give our best in every match and make you proud. Together, we can achieve something special."