Mozambique/Rwanda: Rwanda Crush Mozambique to Open U19 World Cup Qualifying Run in Style

Rwanda made a commanding start to their ICC Men's U19 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 2 campaign on Sunday, crushing Mozambique by 322 runs in their opening match at the Gahanga Stadium Main Oval.

Batting first, Rwanda posted a massive 411/5 in 50 overs before bowling Mozambique out for just 89 in 27.2 overs.

Captain Jasper Nziza led from the front with an impressive 84 off 61 balls, including 13 fours and one six. Samuel Irakoze also made a significant contribution, scoring 78 off 69 balls with 11 fours and four sixes.

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Rwanda's huge total gave their bowlers a comfortable platform to finish the job. Mozambique struggled to mount a sustained response and were eventually dismissed for 89, handing the hosts a convincing opening victory.

The result gives Rwanda an early boost in their bid to secure one of the three qualification places available from the six-team tournament.

Uganda Also Open with a Win

In a closely contested encounter between Nigeria and Uganda, the suspense lasted until the final stages as Nigeria pushed Uganda to their limits during the chase.

Nigeria were bowled out for 176 in 45 overs, with Keneth Boniface narrowly missing out on a century after scoring 97 off 107 balls. Okasha Isiyaku added 34 from 81 balls.

Uganda's bowlers Larry Elton and Felix Ocan claimed three wickets apiece, finishing with figures of 3/18 and 3/24, respectively.

Uganda then held their nerve during the chase, reaching 178/5 in 38.2 overs to secure a hard-fought five-wicket victory.

Samuel Ahaisibwe was Uganda's leading scorer with 72 off 90 balls.

Ghana Start with a Convincing Win

In the day's other encounter, Ghana defeated Sierra Leone by 130 runs.

Ghana posted 265 all out in 49 overs, with David Ateak leading the batting effort with 71 runs from 82 balls.

Sierra Leone struggled in their chase and were bowled out for 135 in 43 overs, handing Ghana a convincing opening victory.

With Rwanda, Uganda and Ghana all opening their campaigns with wins, the tournament has already produced an intriguing start.

Rwanda's emphatic victory over Mozambique, Uganda's hard-fought win against Nigeria and Ghana's convincing result against Sierra Leone have set the tone for what promises to be a competitive battle for the three available qualification places.