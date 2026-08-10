Rwanda: Gaining Weight Safely - a Guide for Those Who Are Underweight

opinion

While many people around the world are concerned about losing excess body weight, some are equally concerned about how to gain weight. A person may appear to be underweight because they or their family members and friends feel they are too thin, but their body mass index (BMI) may actually be normal. Some individuals are truly underweight, with a BMI below 18.

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Being underweight may occur due to chronic illnesses, hormonal disorders, uncontrolled diabetes, or other medical conditions. In such cases, normal weight can usually be regained once the underlying disease is controlled. Some people may become underweight due to poor food intake caused by busy schedules, irregular meal timings, mental stress, or lack of access to healthy foods. Others may intentionally reduce food intake or skip meals in an effort to maintain a slim figure, resulting in weight loss and nutritional deficiencies.

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Regardless of the cause, being underweight has several disadvantages. A thin, emaciated appearance may not be aesthetically pleasing, and a person may lack sufficient energy for daily activities and become tired easily. Iron deficiency can cause dizziness and fatigue, while deficiencies of essential vitamins, proteins, and minerals may lead to reduced immunity, decreased muscle mass, abnormal sensations, and, in severe cases, heart failure. Long-term low body weight may also contribute to diabetes due to impaired pancreatic function.

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Maintaining a healthy body weight is therefore important. Weight loss following a recent illness usually improves once a normal diet is resumed. However, chronic illnesses require proper investigation and treatment. Even when appetite is reduced or there is nausea and vomiting, individuals should be encouraged to take small, frequent meals, healthy snacks, and supplements if necessary.

A high-protein and high-carbohydrate diet helps increase body weight. Healthy carbohydrates, such as fresh fruits and whole grains, provide calories as well as essential nutrients. Protein-rich foods such as beans, lentils, legumes, chickpeas, fish, eggs, milk, and milk products are also beneficial. Drinking water immediately before meals should be avoided, as it can create a feeling of fullness and abdominal bloating, reducing overall food intake. Food portions should be increased gradually. A dietitian can provide guidance, and an additional 300 to 500 calories per day may be added depending on a person's height, current weight, physical activity level, and overall health.

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Regular exercise is not only useful for weight reduction but also for gaining weight. Muscle-building exercises increase muscle mass and therefore improve body weight. Exercises such as deadlifts, squats, bench presses, and weightlifting can help build muscles. These exercises should be started at low intensity and frequency and gradually increased according to one's physical ability. A complete physical check-up is advisable before beginning such exercises.

Individuals with hypertension or heart problems should take caution before starting strenuous exercises, as these activities may worsen their condition. Any exercise programme should be learned properly under the guidance of a qualified and experienced trainer.

Aerobic exercises such as brisk walking, light jogging, cycling, and swimming are not useful for increasing body weight because they burn calories and may contribute to weight loss.

A person who is very thin and wishes to gain weight should also take adequate physical and mental rest. Proper rest allows muscles to relax and recover, supporting muscle growth.

There is no need for concern if body weight is below normal. With appropriate dietary changes, regular muscle-building exercises, and consistency, weight can be increased to desirable levels. The process should always be gradual and steady.

The writer is a specialist in internal medicine.