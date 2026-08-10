Kenya: 121 Scholars Get Sh3bn Scholarships From Equity Group to Study Abroad

Nairobi — Equity Group has awarded 121 scholars from East Africa scholarships to study at universities around the world.

Under the Equity Leaders Program (ELP), 86 of the scholars are from Kenya, 29 from Rwanda, four from Uganda and two from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The scholars have been admitted to 63 universities in 16 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

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Of the 121 scholars admitted this year, 20 have secured admission to Ivy League institutions, including Princeton University and Harvard University, bringing the total number of ELP scholars admitted to Ivy League universities to 240.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman and Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi said the programme aims to support the development of young leaders in Africa.

"The Equity Leaders Program represents our long-term commitment to Africa's potential and a belief that the continent's next chapter of growth will be shaped by well-prepared, values-led talent," Mwangi said.

"As you leave for global universities, remember you are carrying the dreams of your families and the expectations of our nations. Learn boldly, lead with integrity, and return equipped with world-class knowledge, networks, and confidence to build solutions that expand opportunity, competitiveness, and shared prosperity across Africa."

In addition, 44 ELP scholars have been shortlisted, completed interviews and are awaiting final admission and scholarship award confirmations for Kenyan Government-sponsored undergraduate scholarship opportunities overseas.

These include 23 scholars interviewed for the Türkiye Government Scholarship and 21 scholars interviewed for the Romania Government Scholarship.

"You have earned your place through an incredibly competitive process. Now step boldly into what comes next; work hard, stay curious, push beyond your comfort zone, and build friendships across cultures as you learn from the world around you as much as from the classroom," said Ondrej Simek, Deputy Head of Delegation, Delegation of the European Union to Kenya.

"The opportunities ahead are extraordinary; use every moment to grow, and when you return home, you will shine as the leaders who drive transformation."