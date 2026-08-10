Sudan: Livestock Minister Reviews Arrangements to Begin Vaccine and Serum Production

Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri affirmed that improving animal resources, advancing the livestock sector, and developing its capabilities are among the Ministry's top priorities during the coming phase.

He made the remarks during a meeting at his office with Acting Director General of the Animal Resources Research Authority Dr. Khalida Abdelaziz Khalil and Director General of Veterinary Supplies Adel Awad.

Al-Mansouri received a briefing from the Director General of the Research Authority on ongoing preparations to launch vaccine and serum production, following the restoration of electricity to the Authority this month. The resumption of power is expected to help restore production capacity and meet the country's needs for veterinary vaccines.

The Minister also received assurances from the Director General of Veterinary Supplies regarding the availability of veterinary medicines and the necessary equipment to meet the needs of the states. He praised the efforts made to secure a strategic stockpile that would ensure stable supplies.

Al-Mansouri expressed his satisfaction with the reports presented by the heads of the two authorities, affirming the Ministry's readiness to provide all necessary support and overcome any obstacles so that the two institutions can fulfill their mandated roles in serving this vital and important sector.