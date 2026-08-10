Somalia: Puntland President Discusses Security and Development With Mudug Community Leaders

Galkayo, Somalia — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni met with community elders, youth and women representatives from the Mudug region, as well as regional and Galkayo district officials and some members of the city council, to discuss security, stability and development.

The meeting, held at the Puntland presidential palace in Galkayo, focused on strengthening security in Mudug and accelerating development projects, including the completion of the paved road linking the Nugal and Mudug regions and the launch of a water supply project for Galkayo.

Deni also outlined government plans to boost the local economy, create jobs for young people and improve basic public services.

He pledged to establish a government development fund, saying preparations for the initiative were progressing, as well as an investment bank. The two institutions are expected to help finance development projects, encourage investment and business activity, create employment opportunities for young people and support essential public services across Puntland.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions in Galkayo following recent clashes between forces aligned with Somalia's federal government and Puntland forces.

The dispute is linked to longstanding political tensions between Puntland and the federal government, which have contributed to increased military activity in the city.

Puntland has said it took control of the headquarters and command centre of forces aligned with the federal government. The developments have raised concerns that the tensions could escalate further.

Against that backdrop, Deni's meeting with Mudug elders, youth and women representatives placed particular emphasis on restoring stability, strengthening security and advancing development in the region.