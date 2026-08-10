Africa: Pakistan, Somalia Envoys Discuss Strengthening Security Cooperation in Horn of Africa

10 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti — Pakistan's ambassador to Djibouti, Aqsa Nawaz, met with Somalia's ambassador to Djibouti, Ahmed Abdullahi, and Ahmed Khayre, the consul responsible for political affairs and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, or IGAD, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional security.

The meeting focused on ways to build on the longstanding ties between Somalia and Pakistan, with particular emphasis on peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

The officials also exchanged views on political and security developments in the region and stressed the importance of closer coordination between Somalia and Pakistan on issues affecting regional stability.

They highlighted the two countries' longstanding diplomatic relations as a basis for expanding cooperation and supporting efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting comes as Somalia continues to strengthen its diplomatic and security partnerships with regional and international partners as it seeks to address security challenges and promote greater stability in the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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