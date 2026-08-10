Somalia, UN and Unicef Discuss Protecting Children From Armed Conflict

10 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallin Fiqi met with the United Nations deputy special representative for Somalia and humanitarian coordinator, George Conway, and UNICEF Representative to Somalia Sandra Lattouf, as the sides discussed strengthening efforts to protect children affected by armed conflict.

The meeting focused on cooperation between Somalia's Defence Ministry, the United Nations and UNICEF as part of efforts to implement Somalia's national policy on the protection of civilians.

The officials also discussed establishing a coordinated mechanism to report, document and monitor allegations of violations involving children and civilians affected by armed conflict.

They agreed on the importance of ensuring that the Somali government's responses and measures are accurately reflected in United Nations reports, according to a statement on the meeting.

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The discussions also covered efforts to accelerate implementation of Somalia's National Action Plan on Children and Armed Conflict.

Fiqi said the Somali National Army had made progress in protecting civilians, particularly children, and stressed that the military operates in accordance with national policies and international obligations concerning civilian protection.

The minister thanked the United Nations and UNICEF for their continued cooperation and support to Somalia, and reaffirmed his ministry's commitment to strengthening coordination with relevant institutions to improve the protection of children and civilians affected by armed conflict.

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