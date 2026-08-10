Namibia: National Music Awards Are Back

The date is set and submissions are open for the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs).

Back after a six-year pause, the Namas officially announced their return and unveiled a new brand identity at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in Windhoek last week.

Entries are open from 10 August to 11 September and the awards ceremony is scheduled for 13 March 2027.

Nominees will be announced on 26 January next year.

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Minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp at the launch expanded on the Namibian government's stewardship of the platform and declared a pledge of N$10 million.

"Music is one of the few things that truly belongs to every Namibian. It's music we celebrate our lives and most important milestones with. It's music that carries us through sorrow. It's also music that brings us together," she said.

"Tonight, we gather to reaffirm our belief that Namibian music deserves a national stage worthy of extraordinary talent, creativity, and cultural richness," Steenkamp said.

"The government proudly assumes the responsibility to steer forward the Namibian Annual Music Awards into a new chapter. We will continue to build on the remarkable foundation laid by those who came before us, while committing ourselves to carry this important legacy forward."

Paying tribute to those who made local music awards shows possible through their stewardship and investment in the Namibian music sector, the launch event also honoured the artists who have defined the industry.

"In the past 10 editions,

the Namas have celebrated our country's finest musicians, talents and inspired generations of artists," Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's Jeanne-Danae Januarie said.

She hosted the launch evening, which featured Sally Boss Madam.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) is the Namas' official broadcaster, and the NTN is an official partner.

"While the awards may have paused since the 2020 edition, Namibia's music never did. Our artists continued to create, our producers continued to innovate, and our DJs kept the music alive. Our fans and supporters continue to support local talent and local music every step of the way," Januarie said.

"Tonight, we celebrate that resilience, and we open the next chapter of the NAMAs."

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Steenkamp took a moment to recognise the resilience of Namibia's music artists, particularly within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Above all, I wish to recognise Namibia's musicians and the entire music industry. You have carried the sound of our nation through decades of change. You've carried us through a global pandemic, when we thought we'd lost it all," the minister said.

"Awards do not create a music industry. Artists do. And the Namas simply shine a light on the excellence that already exists."

Along with these words of appreciation came the government's pledge of N$10 million.

"We are here with a commitment of N$10 million towards reviving this iconic platform as part of our broader investment in Namibia's creative and cultural industries. It will cost more than the N$10 million. But we will be creative, and we'll do that with solid partnerships," said Steenkamp.

She invited private corporations to invest in an industry that creates employment.

Reflecting on the Namas' 'peak' in 2020, Steenkamp drew attention to the platform's ability to generate meaningful economic activity for host towns through transport, hospitality, fashion, catering and more. She also encouraged the Namibian public to support, celebrate and vote for their favourite artists.

"Tonight, the Namas embrace a new identity, a new look, a new energy.

It reflects the confidence of a new generation. It celebrates the rhythms, the colour and the creativity that defines our nation," the minister said.

"Because when Namibian music rises, Namibia rises with it."

- martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com