Sudan: Human Resources Minister Discusses Social Welfare Challenges With Al-Gadharef Social Welfare Minister

Al-Gadharef, August 9, 2026 (SUNA) - Federal Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare Dr. Mo'tasem Ahmed Saleh on Sunday held a meeting with the Director General of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development in Al-Gadharef State, in the presence of the ministry's directorate directors.

During the meeting, the Minister received a briefing on the ministry's work and the key challenges facing social work, as well as social protection and welfare programs in the state.

The Minister stressed the importance of establishing a dedicated shelter for children living on the streets to provide them with care, training, and rehabilitation, while also working to reunite them with their families and address their social circumstances.

He called for stronger coordination between the ministry, relevant authorities, and organizations working in this field, and for making use of their capabilities to support social protection and welfare programs.

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Dr. Mo'tasem underscored the importance of giving greater attention to vulnerable groups and developing social protection programs that can improve citizens' living conditions and provide them with better services. He also pointed to the role the State Ministry of Social Welfare will play, following its separation from the Ministry of Health, in achieving the desired breakthroughs in social protection programs.

For her part, Director General of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development in Al-Gadharef, Asia Abdelrahman Hussein, along with directorate directors, reviewed a number of issues and challenges facing social work and stressed the importance of supporting and developing social protection programs in Al-Gadharef State.