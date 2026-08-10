Zimbabwe: Sithelo Shozi Celebrates Her Lobola to Zimbabwean Businessman in Style, Officially Off the Market

10 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Oluthando Keteyi L Iol

DURBAN-born socialite and media personality Sithelo Shozi is officially off the market, following her lobola celebration in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Videos of the lobola celebration have been circulating online, showing Shozi glowing as a new makoti. From the videos, "The Masked Singer SA" detective had three different outfits as she celebrated her lobola with her loved ones.

One of her outfits, a figure-hugging dress, had many followers doing double takes to see if she was really expecting another child with her fiancé.

Shozi is engaged to South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman Kudzaishe James Magura, who proposed during a lavish holiday in Italy in April.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Fans have wasted no time in congratulating Shozi on the conclusion of her lobola and the expansion of her family. Shozi has three children: a boy from her previous relationship, Makhosini Maseko aka Lord Phil, and two girls with Andile Mpisane.

Shozi hasn't shared pictures of her celebration online yet, but she posted on her Instagram Stories that she was tired, as though she was getting married, written in Zulu.

In a previous interview with Sunday Tribune, Shozi revealed how her personal life is flourishing following her recent engagement.

"Things are going well on the personal side too. I am focusing on raising my children now that I have my own little family. I am happy about my engagement."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.