Zimbabwe: Sithelo Shozi Celebrates Her Lobola to Zimbabwean Businessman in Style, Officially Off the Market

DURBAN-born socialite and media personality Sithelo Shozi is officially off the market, following her lobola celebration in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Videos of the lobola celebration have been circulating online, showing Shozi glowing as a new makoti. From the videos, "The Masked Singer SA" detective had three different outfits as she celebrated her lobola with her loved ones.

One of her outfits, a figure-hugging dress, had many followers doing double takes to see if she was really expecting another child with her fiancé.

Shozi is engaged to South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman Kudzaishe James Magura, who proposed during a lavish holiday in Italy in April.

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Fans have wasted no time in congratulating Shozi on the conclusion of her lobola and the expansion of her family. Shozi has three children: a boy from her previous relationship, Makhosini Maseko aka Lord Phil, and two girls with Andile Mpisane.

Shozi hasn't shared pictures of her celebration online yet, but she posted on her Instagram Stories that she was tired, as though she was getting married, written in Zulu.

In a previous interview with Sunday Tribune, Shozi revealed how her personal life is flourishing following her recent engagement.

"Things are going well on the personal side too. I am focusing on raising my children now that I have my own little family. I am happy about my engagement."