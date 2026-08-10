South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns and Nsingizini Hotspurs Profiles

The CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier Botswana 2026 will be played in Gaborone from August 20-29.

There are eight teams competing this year as they all seek the single place reserved for the winners at the CAF Women's Champions League continental finals.

Here are profiles of two of the teams: two-time winners Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa and debutantes Nsingizini Hotspurs.

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MAMELODI SUNDOWNS LADIESSouth African champions Mamelodi Sundowns will compete in the regional finals for the fifth time, having appeared in every edition bar 2024, when they were exempt as African champions.

They are two-time African champions after wins in 2021 and 2023, and will be the team to beat again in the COSAFA qualifiers, though the rise of the likes of Gaborone United and ZESCO Ndola Girls in recent years makes their task more challenging.

Sundowns lifted the regional title in two of their first three years competing at this stage but were pipped in 2022 as they lost to Green Buffaloes in the decider on penalties.

They did not compete in 2024, before a surprise 2-1 semi-final loss to ZESCO Ndola Girls ended their campaign in 2025. That remains their only defeat in ordinary time in the COSAFA qualifiers.

They have been drawn in Group B this time around with debutantes Nsingizini Hotspurs from Eswatini, Malawi's Silver Strikers and Costa do Sol of Mozambique.

Sundowns defeated Black Rhinos Queens in the 2021 decider, easing to a 3-0 victory, and also claimed a 2-0 win over Double Action Ladies from Botswana in 2023.

They reached the final too in 2022, but lost on penalties to Green Buffaloes following a 0-0 draw.

They eased through the group stages in 2025, but came up short against ZESCO Ndola Girls and so missed out on the continental finals for the first time.

They had qualified in 2022 as defending champions, despite losing in the decider of the COSAFA competition.

They are a squad packed with talented players from across the region, not least providing a healthy contingent to Banyana Banyana.

TOURNAMENT FINISHES2025 - Semi-finals

2024 - Received bye to continental finals

2023 - Winners

2022 - Runners-Up

2021 - Winners

DATE VENUE OPPONENT ROUND RES GOALSCORERS 26-8-21 Durban Lesotho Defence Force Group Stage 6-0 Mgcoyi 3, Mulaudzi, Kgadiete, Rabale 28-8-21 Durban Double Action Ladies Group Stage 6-0 Nhlapho, Kgadiete 3, Mgcoyi, Daweti 30-8-21 Durban Manzini Wanderers Group Stage 6-1 Esau 2, Daweti 2, Masibi, Mali 2-9-21 Durban Green Buffaloes Semifinal 1-0 Kgadiete 4-9-21 Durban Black Rhino Queens Final 3-0 Kgasago, Mthandi, Rabale 7-8-22 Durban Costa do Sol Group Stage 8-1 Kgadiete 2, Mgcoyi 2, Nhlapho, Minnies, Farranguana og, Mulaudzi 9-8-22 Durban Double Action Ladies Group Stage 1-1 Kgadiete 13-8-22 Durban Green Buffaloes Final 0-0 - 31-8-23 Durban Olympic de Moroni Group Stage 8-0 Morifi, Makhubela 2, Rabale, Mthandi, Tholakele, G. Kekana, Minnies 2-9-23 Durban Young Buffaloes Group Stage 4-0 Daweti 3, Mgcoyi 4-9-23 Durban Costa do Sol Group Stage 4-0 Nhlapho pen, Minnies, Mgcoyi 2 6-9-23 Durban Green Buffaloes Semifinals 3-1 Nhlapho, Morifi, Makhubela pen 8-9-23 Durban Double Action Ladies Final 2-0 Morifi, Mthandi 22-8-25 Johannesburg Ntopwa FC Group Stage 3-0 Tholakele 2, Majiya 24-8-25 Johannesburg ZESCO Ndola Girls Group Stage 1-0 Rabale 26-8-25 Johannesburg Beauties FC Group Stage 7-0 Mbane 3, Ramalepe, Makhurubetsi, Tholakele, Mugwara 29-8-25 Johannesburg ZESCO Ndola Girls Semifinals 1-2 Rabale

GOALSCORERS

9 goals - Andisiwe Mgcoyi8 - Melinda Kgadiete6 - Lelona Daweti

5 - Boitumelo Rabale

4 - Zanele Nhlapho, Refilwe Tholakele3 - Tiietso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Miche Minnies, Chuene Morifi, Nonhlanhla Mthandi2 - Chantelle Esau, Rhoda Mulaudzi1 - Gabonnelwe Kekana, Lerato Kgasago, Nthabiseng Majiya, Karabo Makhurubetshi, Khunjolwa Mali, Thembelihle Masibi, Munashe Mugwara, Lebogang RamalepeOwn goal - Nadia Farranguana (Costa do Sol)

HAT-TRICKS

Andisiwe Mgcoyi vs Lesotho Defence Force (2021); Melinda Kgadiete vs Double Action Ladies (2021); Lelona Daweti vs Young Buffaloes (2023); Bambanani Mbane vs Beauties FC (2025)

RECORDS AND SEQUENCESBiggest win: 8-0 vs Olympic de Moroni (2024) Heaviest defeat: 1-2 vs ZESCO Ndola Girls (2025)Highest scoring match: 8-1 vs Costa do Sol (2022)Longest winning run: 8 games (from 31-08-23 to 26-08-25)Longest losing run: 1 game (29-08-25 to present)Longest unbeaten run: 16 games (from 26-08-21 to 26-08-25)Longest run without a win: 2 games (from 09-08-22 to 13-08-22)Total clean sheets: 12 matches (71%)

Total failed to score: 1 match (6%)Most goals scored in a competition: 22 (2021)Most goals conceded in a competition: 2 (2022, 2025)

Group stage wins: 10 out of 11 (91%)

Knockout stage wins: 4 out of 6 (67%)

NSINGIZINI HOTSPURS

Nsingizini Hotspurs will make their debut at the CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier Botswana 2026 after a breakthrough domestic season in which they were crowned champions of Eswatini.

The Shiselweni-based side ended the long dominance of Young Buffaloes in the Eswatini Women Football League when they defeated the defending champions 1-0 in a title decider at the Lobamba Technical Centre in June.

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Patience Ndhlovu scored the decisive goal in the 83rd minute to secure the championship and with it a first appearance in the regional qualifier.

It was an impressive campaign from Nsingizini, who had led the league with 54 points from 18 matches and a goal difference of +108 with four games remaining, before holding their nerve in the closing stages to take the crown.

Nsingizini have been drawn in a challenging Group B alongside two-time African champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Mozambique's Costa do Sol and Silver Strikers from Malawi.

They do have some experience of facing South African opposition, having competed at the Pirates Cup in Johannesburg earlier this year. Nsingizini finished unbeaten in a difficult group containing Wits University, UJ Ladies and Sinthumule Kutama before advancing to the knockout rounds. They eventually finished fourth after losing 2-1 to JVW in the third-place play-off.

Ndhlovu was one of the stars of that tournament, finishing joint-top scorer in the women's competition with five goals, a further indication of the attacking threat Nsingizini can pose in Botswana.

Siphelele Mpanza was another central figure in their championship success and was rewarded by being named the 2025/26 Eswatini Women Football League Player of the Season.